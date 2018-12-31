Make 2019 a Better Year by Starting with Yourself

Today, 12/31/2018, is New Year’s Eve when we say goodbye to another year and hello to a new start. Many will be toasting to new resolutions, hopes, and aspirations of a better life. How we achieve having our goals come true starts at home, our home….us. Below is a list of habits to begin starting tomorrow on the first day of 2019 to improve yourself as a person, become healthier, and more motivated as you realize your world is what you make of it.

Personal Habits to Begin Starting January 1

Plan every day. Whether it is a day off or a day on the hamster wheel, plan it out every morning. If you take just a few minutes to sit in the calm to breathe, close your eyes and envision what you will achieve that day and do not get distracted, if possible. Make lists throughout the day of plans, things to pick up, appts., etc. Do not ever try to remember everything. Pick up a new book and start reading. This habit of enriching your word usage, exploring new ideas and lives, and being able to discuss new topics among friends will enrich your life. Reading also allow you to escape the norm of your daily activities. Learn new words to use in your vocabulary and start using them to improve your conversations and self-esteem when conversing with others. Save every coin you find and place it in a large container. You will be amazed at how fast these small savings add up. You can even use it to splurge on something you really need or want. Recycle and reuse bags. No more plastic, please. Take reusable bags to the grocery store and recycle trash to contribute your part to the earth’s natural environment. This is a great example of responsibility in teaching your children. Commit to a cause. Find out what drives you to make this world a better place and get involved. Whether it is political, environmental, or charitable, get involved and do your part. You may be the one who contributes the best ideas. Eat healthier. It’s not that hard to ignore processed foods and choose natural foods. Replace fast foods with meals from home. Exercise every day if it is just for 20 minutes. Get outside more. Get moving and use these natural foods as your good fuel. Clean up as you go. Stop sitting down after a meal and leaving dishes for the next day. This will eliminate so much stress from your life. You will feel more motivated when you get up to start your day if your home is in order. Be nice, be positive, be accountable. Everyone you meet needs a smile as much as you do. Be nice to strangers and co-workers. Compliment others. Be positive if you make a mistake. Be accountable to everyone who depends on you. Whether it is an invitation, someone needs you to take them to the doctor, or just being on time….be the one they can depend on. Watch the news but know when to block out negativity. Turn that box off if it starts affecting your day and your conversations. The weather is one thing to know, but you can’t solve all the world’s problems. Build your spiritual life, finish projects, and take care of personal needs. We are body, soul, and spirit. We need to build each part of who we are. Take more time to enrich your spiritual life this year starting Jan. 1. Start finishing those projects that are always on your mind. One at a time, get them completed and not just moved to another corner. Get your hair cut when needed and keep your nails looking clean and pretty. Do not gossip. Make this year the one where you turn off negativity in every form. This may mean eliminating friends who do not bring out the best in you. Enrich your life by doing research, learning a new hobby, and making your own life more enriched. Love thyself. Be positive and stop telling people negative things about your life or yourself. Concentrate on unity among others, have fun with silly activities like blowing bubbles, and laugh. Be mindful of everything and everyone around you. Listen! Revisit your goals. Maybe this is the year to go back to school. Maybe this is the time to find that soulmate. Maybe it’s just time to travel…..they are your goals for a reason.

From the staff at CMR, we want to wish you all a safe, happy, and very successful 2019!

Ref. MSN/lifestyle/cheapism.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via quotessquare.com