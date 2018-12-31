Dr. Oz Show: 5 Tips to Avoid Becoming “Hangry”

Today, 12/31/2018, Dr. Oz shares ways to avoid those moments when you feel you need to control your cravings, your stomach starts growling, and when you get that weak feeling during the day. Dr. Mark Hyman discusses with Oz why we need to eat less sugar and bad fats and to eat more foods that burn fuel all day. When you’re hungry, your body experiences a sudden drop in blood sugar, and in a laboratory study with rats, researchers found that this dip in glucose can negatively affect your mood. And if you’re in a negative situation, additional research has shown that you might be more likely to feel hangry than if you’re in a pleasant or neutral situation. To prevent your hunger-related irritability from driving you to lash out at your partner for not having dinner ready when you walk in the door, follow these simple tips.

Eat a Fiber and Protein-Packed Breakfast

One of the best ways to prevent a seemingly inevitable hunger-fueled bout of rage? Start your day with a breakfast rich in fiber and protein. Chowing down on fibrous foods first thing in the morning can slow your digestion, keeping your stomach fuller longer and promoting a greater feeling of satiety. A 2014 study also found that fiber releases the molecule acetate in the gut when it’s digested, which then makes its way to the brain, colon, or bloodstream and sends you a signal to stop eating. To further satisfy your appetite long-term, fuel up on protein: the macro-nutrient uses more energy than refined carbs to digest, and studies have shown it can increase feelings of fullness.

Hit these marks by nourishing yourself with a slice of rye toast topped with avocado and a fried egg — a dish that boasts 12 grams of fiber and nearly 9 grams of protein. Pair it with a side of apple slices dipped in raw almond butter or a bowl of Greek yogurt sprinkled with whole-grain granola and raspberries, which contain eight grams of fiber per cup, for an even greater chance of curbing mid-afternoon hanger.

Have a Meal Every Few Hours

After eating a standard-sized meal, it takes about three to five hours for your stomach’s contents to empty into your small intestine, Dr. Edward Bitok, an assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics at Loma Linda University, reports. If the break between your meals is longer, you may find yourself being unable to focus, having low energy, and binging the next time you eat. To avoid these undesirable symptoms, plan out your mealtimes for the day and stick to them.

Keep a Healthy Snack on Hand

If you’re always on the go, carving out the time and finding a place to eat a full-fledged meal might not be possible. To stay fueled and in good spirits until your next meal, stash a pack of nutritious munchies in your bag that you can reach for when the first pang of hunger hits. Single-serve hummus packs will provide you with four grams of protein and three grams of fiber, and since they’re pre-portioned, you won’t end up mindlessly snacking. A cup of sliced carrots, which contains 12 percent of the daily recommended dose of fiber, and a handful of protein-dense almonds will do the trick, too.

Photo courtesy of Bing via outsmarthormones.com