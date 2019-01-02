2019 Most Anticipated Movies

2019 is going to bring us some of the best films we have ever seen on the big screen. From remakes in animation, new chapters, a movie based on a famous tv series, and some of the biggest-award winning stars returning. So, mark your new calendar for these release dates for a night out with a friend.

New Movies Ranked by Anticipation of Audiences

Downton Abbey. Stars: Matthew Goode, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Harry Haddon-Paton, Laura Carmichael, Hughe Bonneville, Michael Fox. Release Date: September 20. Based on the very popular tv series, this movie is the most highly-anticipated film of the new year. Alladin. When Disney’s Aladdin debuted in theaters 25 years ago, it opened up a whole new world for Disney animation. The story is centered on a genie, a wondrous blue immortal trapped in a lamp, who grants three wishes to whoever releases him from his vessel. In the animated version, Robin Williams breathed life into the fast-talking wish-maker, turning him into the heartwarming and critically lauded comedic core of the film. Williams’ untimely death in 2014 made re-imagining Genie on screen a significant burden, and one that Guy Ritchie knew he had to crack. He brings a beautiful edge to the look and feel and imagining of Aladdin. EW critic Chris Nashawaty described Aladdin as “candy-colored kiddie entertainment and as a more sophisticated joke delivery system for the grown-ups in the audience” in 2015. “As wonderful and beautiful and seminal as The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast were, it was Robin Williams’ antics, pop-culture-riffing Genie who really invented that one-for-the-kids/one-for-the-adults joke formula that has become the contemporary blueprint of just about every animated film, whether it’s created by Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks, you name it, ever since,” he wrote. Stars: Mena Massoud, Will Smith, Naomi Scott, Nasim Pedrad Release Date: May 24. John Wick, Chapter 3. Keanu Reeves’ sharp-dressed hitman ended 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2 with a $14 million contract out on his life — which is exactly how John Wick: Chapter 3 (out May 17) begins. “The third chapter is literally connected to 2 and starts with John Wick on the run,” Reeves tells EW. “It goes crazy from there.” Some of that craziness involves Sofia (Halle Berry), a new character Wick meets in the Middle East. “She has a past with John,” says Reeves. “I end up going to find her to see if she can help me.” Stars: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry Release Date: May 17. Shaft. Nearly two decades later, Samuel Jackson gets his own sequel, but this time, he’s bringing his estranged son with him to untie three different generations of the iconic character on screen. Stars: Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Jesse T. Usher, Richard Roundtree Release Date: June 14.

Other films expected to do well in 2019 are:

Triple Frontier Stars: Ben Affleck, Garrett Hedlund, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, and Pedro Pascal Release Date: March 15.

Alita: Battle Angel Stars: Jennifer Connelly, Eiza González Release Date: February 14.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Stars: Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson Release Date: August 2.

Booksmart Stars: Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever Release Dates: Summer 2019.

Artemis Fowl Star: Judi Dench Release Date: August 9.

Her Smell Star: Elisabeth Moss Release Date: March 29.

Hellboy Stars: David Harbour, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim Release Date: April 12.

The Hustle Stars: Rebel Wilson, Anne Hathaway Release Date: May 10.

Us Stars: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke Release Date: March 15.

Ref. NBC/Today, MSN/entertainment

Photo courtesy of royalvegascasino.com