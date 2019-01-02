Dr. Oz Show Today: Kick off 2019 with the “Non-diet Diet”

Today, Wednesday, 1/2/2019, is the beginning of a new series Dr. Oz has created to show us how to lose weight without a regimented or costly diet. This year, forget dieting! Oz begins the new year teaching us of a revolutionary way of changing our meals based on our body’s natural rhythm.

Say goodbye to fad diets that leave you starving and irritable. Bid farewell to strict eating plans with complicated rules you can never memorize. Gone are the days of yo-yo dieting and endless frustration. Dr. Michael Roizen and Dr. Michael Crupain have created the non-diet diet. This groundbreaking eating plan focuses on aligning your diet with your body’s circadian rhythms to use your metabolism to your advantage. Ready to jump in?

Check out the What to Eat When plan cheat sheet to set yourself up for success. We’ll show you what meals to eat when to maximize your weight loss with the what to eat/when to eat plan:

Eat Dinner for Breakfast

Try a salmon burger with a side of sweet potato and green beans or a bowl of kale, chickpea, and tomato soup. Sounds crazy? Well as Dr. Roizen explains, you should try and eat your biggest meal in the morning. We become more insulin resistant throughout the day so eating late at night can actually cause you to store fat instead of burn it. By eating dinner for breakfast, you are taking advantage of your body’s circadian rhythms and cracking the code to weight loss.

Have Cold Carbs for Lunch

While it seems surprising that the temperature of your food plays a role in weight loss, Dr. Crupain says it can make a big difference. When your carbs cool, they become a resistant starch, converting the sugar into fiber. Since fiber keeps you feeling fuller longer, you’re likely to eat fewer calories while still feeling full. You can make your meals ahead of time and just let them cool so they’re ready to eat the next day. Not sure when to have your lunch? Dr. Roizen recommends eating before three in the afternoon to get the most weight loss benefits.

Try a “Happy Hour” Dinner

According to the What to Eat When plan, dinner should be the smallest meal of your day. Since your metabolism begins to slow down in the evening, keep your portions “Happy Hour” sized to achieve weight loss. When you’re careful about the quantity, you can still eat your favorite foods and you can even have a glass of wine. Dr. Crupain likes to eat eggs with fresh veggies and a side of fruit which is the perfect mix of protein and fiber.

Stop Eating When the Sun Sets

The heart of this plan is listening to your circadian rhythms. Since your internal clock is set by the sun, you should stop eating after dark. There should be at least 12 hours between your dinner and your breakfast but if you can go longer between meals, that’s even better.

Photo courtesy of Bing via blog.barfworld.com