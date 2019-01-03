Dr. Oz Show Today: Are you being recorded or photographed during exams?

Today, 1/3/2019, Dr. Oz covers a very sensitive topic when your doctor that you trust may actually be sexually abusing you. This happens more often than anyone wants to think about. Dr. Oz reveals disturbing footage of a neurologist rubbing his head on a patient’s chest during a migraine examination. The victim, Lisa, opens up about her experience being violated by a doctor she trusted.

Lisa says during these horrifying moments that she was in shock at what he was doing to her. She says this had happened before and he was very personal with her. On this last appointment, the doctor asked her if her husband was there. After realizing he wasn’t there, the doctor began kissing her and wanting to take care of her. He violated her trust in him as her doctor. The medicine she was taking gave her numbness in her hands and feet. He began putting his hands up her legs. She recorded all his actions.

One OB-GYN used a pen camera to record examining his patients. He left a trail of at least 9,000 victims. He was found to have a cache’ of thousands of unauthorized photos. One guest says he was very friendly and personable. She asked the doctor (Nakita Levy) what the pen was and the nurses even called him “Dr. Gadget.” She was caught off-guard on time when she called him and told him she worked for a federal agency. She wanted an appointment but after the doctor realized where she worked, he started panicking and asked what she really wanted. This was her cue to move in.

The art of deception is a two-fold crime. When you trust your doctor and are violated, you lose trust and feel like you are to blame. This professional is also using their license to betray.

If you ever encounter this type abuse by a physician, here are some things you need to know:

If you aren’t sure if your doctor’s actions or comments were inappropriate, trust your gut: Even simple things like they were not listening, those are things you should bring up and don’t go back. Tell your mom, partner, or friend about your experience and how you’re feeling and consider addressing your doctor about the situation, which will hold them accountable and perhaps provide some clarification. Overall, if you feel unsafe or uncomfortable with anything during your exam, notify your state’s board of medical examiners. Download an app on your phone to see if you are being recorded. Record your visits if you are being abused. Some victims say nothing. Intimidated, confused or embarrassed, they fear that no one will take their word over a doctor’s. Colleagues and nurses stay silent. Don’t let them go unpunished. This will only lead to more victims. You are not responsible for their actions. Sexual contact between a doctor and a patient, even if ostensibly consensual, is strictly forbidden. In ethical terms, it’s a never event. In a legal sense, it can be a crime. Physicians know it’s a line that can’t be crossed — it’s a prohibition as old as the Hippocratic oath.

Ref. doctors.ajc.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via checklistboards.com