New DNA Gel for Your Personal Belongings

On NBC’s ‘Today’ show, national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen reports there is a new gel [that your insurance pays for] to protect your valuable. Rossen demonstrates a simple kit that you can use to put an invisible tag on your personal belongings to help police return them to you in the event of a theft.

More than five million thefts occur nationally each year. And in many cases, once police have recovered the items, it’s difficult for them to determine the rightful owner.

Using the technology from the company ProTech DNA, you can get an anti-theft kit that allows you to tag your stuff with a tiny dot that will tell police it’s your property. You can sign up at ProTech DNA’s website. It’s completely free; all you pay is about $5 to get the kit shipped.

Here’s how it works: The company assigns you a personal PIN number and sends an envelope with an adhesive gel in it. The gel has microscopic dots that can be used to trace ownership of the item specifically to you.

Apply the gel to anything you don’t want to be stolen, and police can identify your personal pin with a UV light and a special camera. Over 5,000 police departments across the country have teamed up with Protech DNA, with the company adding about 1,000 more every month.

Your personal pin is then entered into the company’s database, which produces your email and phone number. Each kit comes with enough gel to mark about 100 personal items.

Police are using technology to scan valuable items more easily and rapidly using the identifying marks of the gel to return them to their rightful owners.

You order a kit for $5 (FREE FOR A SHORT TIME) – give them your information.

They send you a Personal Identification number and a nanoparticle gel/adhesive/microdot. (Enough for 100 items)

You apply the gel to all your personal high-value belongings (electronics/jewelry etc)

The gel has a microscopic identification number that is linked to your account.

If the property is ever stolen, cops can find the owner with the nanoparticle gel/adhesive/microdot.

