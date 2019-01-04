2018’s List of the Richest Countries in the World-Money Aside

If you are looking to relocate or simply visit the richest countries in the world, we have listed them, according to rank. By the way, when we say rich, it has nothing to do with money. Rich is defined as being happy, healthy, and wise. Adopting some of the lifestyles may enrich your own life as well.

The Legatum Institute has released its 2018 Prosperity Index, which measures prosperity across eight categories including personal freedom, education, safety, governance, entrepreneurship, and healthcare.

Norway. Top spot goes to this piece of heaven where a healthy lifestyle of diet, outdoor activities, and daytime dates make Norway the most prosperous country in the entire world. Norway has also taken drastic measures in the security of its people and homeland. New Zealand. The breathtaking natural environmental beauty makes New Zealand #2 on the list. The top winning characteristics of this piece of heaven were personal freedom, governance, and its business environment. Known for its clean waters and healthy sea-life are among the rare offerings. Finland. Coming in at #3 is a country that has a high rise in life expectancy. Governance and education took Finland also up the ranks. The natural beauty is among some of the most breathtaking in the world. Switzerland. Among being the backdrops of many a movie, this country ranks highest in education. The economic stability keeps Switzerland among the highest rated for 6 yrs. now. Denmark. This is a country where you will have to adapt to bitterly cold winters but the locals seem to have found many a way to make it part of their lifestyle. Denmark has jumped up two spots to fifth since 2017 with improvements in health (18th), security and safety (ninth) and education (10th). Thanks to Denmark’s foreign trade and high-tech agricultural sector, it sits happily in eighth position in the economy table. Sweden. Since 2017, the Scandinavian country has seen improvement in health (seventh) and education (16th), but security and safety have dropped from fifth place to 12th. United Kingdom. The country still ranks highly for business environment and entrepreneurship. UK tech companies have attracted almost three times more venture capital investment than any other EU country over the past two years. Canada. The country takes the top spot overall for personal freedom, meaning that Canada has made the most progress in individual liberties and social tolerance.

In case you were wondering about some of the most famous spots to visit, here are their rankings:

United States-17th place due to lower rankings in safety and health.

Austria-15th place.

France-20th place.

Spain-25th place.

