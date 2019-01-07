Dr. Oz Show Today: Restart Your Energy Week-Digestion

Today, 1/7/2019, Dr. Oz kicks off a week of concentrating on our energy and giving us ways to reboot our system. There is nothing worse than not having the energy in your body that you desire in order to live life. Our digestive system is one of the reasons we can get “bogged” down. When the bad bacteria oversees the good bacteria, a lot of misery can set in causing bloating, irregularity, pain, and lack of energy.

We need energy to:

Balance stress To move properly To think properly Manage pain Sleep better

Integrative medicine physician Dr. Taz Bhatia and nutritionist JJ Smith explain why your body needs an energy reset. Then, they share the personalized quiz to help you determine your energy level. Michael Dow gives these suggestions to combat your lack of energy.

There are 3 categories that people fall into that can cause chronic exhaustion:

Weary worriers who multitask. Try chunking your activities. Take a break. Chunk other goals and then stop. Sleepless sleepers. Set a bedtime, pair your bed with sleep..not tv. Boost your diet with tryptophan and omega 3’s. Eat foods with probiotics. A great late-night snack is yogurt or a hand-full of nuts. Fatigued foodies. Stop the bad carbs full of sugar and fat. Start eating healthier foods that energize you and you can digest naturally. A piece of cake will give you “fake” energy for a bit but make you crash later. Eliminate fatty foods.

Dr. Taz Bhatia explains why natural remedies work better than over-the-counter remedies to restore gut function. Then, JJ Smith shares what she drinks every morning that is a natural laxative.

Resetting Your Digestion: Many of your symptoms are a result of your natural gut function being out of balance so we need to retrain it.

Take a shot of natural apple cider vinegar to start your day. It populates natural good micro-bio. Drink more water. Dehydration is one reason many people get constipated, and opioids can make it worse. Plus, it can be tough to get the amount of fluids your body needs when you’re in pain. Eat more fiber. It can help keep your bowels regular. One kind of fiber, the “soluble” type, is especially helpful for opioid constipation. You can get it in foods that get soft when you add water to them, like oatmeal, barley, and flax. You can also get fiber from fruits (especially prunes and even warm prune juice), vegetables, whole grains, seeds, and nuts. Get active. If you can exercise, go for it. No matter the cause of constipation, physical activity will get your bowels moving. Stick to a routine. Try to go to the bathroom at the same time every day. For many people, it’s in the morning after breakfast. Check your other medications. Opioids aren’t the only drugs that can cause constipation. Antihistamines, some antidepressants, some medicines for heart disease, and chemotherapy drugs can have the same effect. Check with your doctor to see if any other medications you’re taking may be adding to the problem.

Photo courtesy of Bing via express.co.uk

Ref. webmd.com