A Rise in the Demand of Multi-Generational Homes

There are contractors scrambling to design a new concept in American homes due to rising demand. Multi-generational house plans have become extremely popular in the 21st century. Parents move in to look after children, Young adult children return home after college, and parents move in to be looked after. Grandchildren come visit for extended periods. There are many reasons why you may want to consider a multi-generational design. House Plans designed for multiple generations or with In-Law Suites include more private areas for independent living such as small kitchenettes, private bathrooms, and even multiple living areas. Separated spaces are typically are connected to the main house for security and economy – also differentiating the home from a duplex or multi-family home.

A common multi-generational living situation is that someone will inherit a family home, without anyone necessarily passing on. As an example: the parents own a home that is too big for them. In contrast, their children, who have been living in apartments since they left, now realize they need more space. With the idea that the house should stay within the family’s heritage, the parent could sell the home to their kids in order to earn some money so they can enjoy their retirement. In this instance, they would continue to live in the house but create a separate section for more privacy and intimacy.

A major consideration when thinking about this living situation is to consider is the amount of space necessary for yourself and your family. If you have several children, make sure to think about the space available in the home, and this should include the ratio of secluded space to common space and so on.

Beyond economic considerations, the main objective of a multi-generational home is the fact that the family will be brought closer together. In most cases, all members of the family will be present and there to help each other when needed. As mentioned, if all relationships with your family are fairly comfortable, then it could make perfect sense to live in a multi-generational home.

Multi-generational homes really do have the power to alleviate social burdens while being beneficial for common household stressors such as money, workload and so on. However, establishing clear boundaries is key to making sure things stay positive.

Generations United, a nonprofit group, offers a tip sheet on its website, www.gu.org.

Ref. houseplans.co, renoquotes.com, NBC News

Photo courtesy of Bing via texasforsale.net