Guy Fieri’s “Real” Diet

Guy Fieri is the punked-hair guy riding around on the TV show, “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives” where he eats a million calories in one sitting, so it seems. Many have wondered how this restaurateur and TV star can eat like this and remain as fit and healthy as he appears. Well, folks, he doesn’t. Surprisingly, Fieri’s main diet usually consists of vegetables when he is not filming his show.

While Fieri said it’s understandable that viewers who know him best from “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” would think that his usual food tastes are over the top, he pointed out that even on that show, his eating habits are broad.

“While I do love great barbecue and a good burger, even on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,’ they don’t represent the majority of things I try,” he said. “We feature a wide array of foods from around the world. We get down with vegetarian and vegan dishes. We hit it all. And, I’d have to say, that’s a pretty fair assessment of how I eat. While meat takes center-stage on many of Fieri’s restaurant menus, he told TODAY Food that he definitely doesn’t eat at every meal. “I’m not saying that I’m a vegetarian, but people would be surprised at the amount of plant-based foods that I eat. Don’t get me wrong — I get down with a good burger, but in moderation.”

Fieri says most of their meals at home are like most families. “We indulge from time to time but for the most part, we eat well-balanced, often very plant-based meals,” Fieri told TODAY. And those versatile eating habits have rubbed off on Fieri’s son, Ryder, who loves pizza but knows that he certainly can’t expect it every day. “In all seriousness,” Fieri said, “he’s become a great eater and is as down with sushi as he is a burger.”

“People always have a tough time getting their kids to eat the right foods and, under duress, they cave and feed them junk,” he said. “So, I’ve raised them using a few tricks to make eating both fun and, well, necessary.”

Fieri has always gotten his kids involved in meal prep. “I tell parents to get the kids to help, but don’t give them the tedious gigs like chopping onions,” he advised. “Give them something fun, like stirring the pot or, if appropriate, flipping the burgers.” Getting kids involved in the process has several benefits, the chef explained: “They’ll be more engaged in the meal and what they are eating.”

As for getting his kids to clean their plates? “Bring them to the dinner table hungry!” Fieri advised. “When I was a kid, we didn’t have a house full of snacks, so when dinner came, it was on!”

“If I had to pick one thing that I couldn’t live without, it’d probably be soy sauce,” Fieri told TODAY Food. “Or Brussels sprouts.” This versatile veggie is fantastic when roasted but it also makes a wonderful slaw.

He also loves any type of Asian food — everything from sushi to spicy Indian curries. “That’s my jam. Anywhere. Anytime.”

Ref. TODAY, MSN/lifestyle

Photo courtesy of Bing via motorauthority.com