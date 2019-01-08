Dr. Oz Show Today: True Crime-To Stop Munchausen By Proxy, A Daughter Kills

Today, Tuesday, 1/8/2019, Dr. Oz brings to the forefront, the murder of a mother committed by her own daughter and what led to this tragic event. Dr. Oz reports on the many medical lies that Dee Dee Blanchard forced on her daughter, Gypsy Rose, for the sake of receiving sympathy and financial gain. Crime correspondent Melissa Moore details her talk with Gypsy in prison about Dee Dee’s murder. Find out what drove Gypsy Rose Blanchard to murder her mother.

This was one of the most shocking medical/murder mysteries that Dr. Oz has ever heard. Dee Dee had dedicated her life to her daughter, wheel-chair-bound with muscular dystrophy. When Dee Dee was found murdered by police, Gypsy was found missing. Officers thought it was a murder/abduction event. Gypsy was found later at her boyfriend’s house walking. She had convinced her boyfriend to stab her mother to death.

Not only was Gypsy not sick, this was a huge scam to obtain money by her own mother. Gypsy told Crime Correspondent Melissa Moore that she had been abused her entire life and she didn’t want her mother dead, she just wanted her own old life dead. As a very young child, Gypsy was placed on a breathing machine and feeding tube. At one point, she was chained to her bed after she tried to run away.

With everything that she’s been through, it’s clear that Gypsy Rose had a false sense of reality and, maybe even, a severe case of PTSD. After years of false diagnoses and medicated induced illnesses, no one seemed to speak up. Gypsy Rose’s neurologist kept a record of his suspicions toward Dee Dee and even suggested that she could have been experiencing cases of Munchausen by proxy. However, he didn’t feel like his claims were enough to expose the whole operation formally.

Gypsy is serving out a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for her role in Dee Dee’s death. Gypsy Rose echoed similar sentiments to ABC News. “The prison that I was living in before, with my mom — I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t have friends,” Gypsy Rose said. “I feel like I’m freer in prison than living with my mom. I guess now I’m allowed to just live like a normal woman.” According to Missouri inmate records, Gypsy Rose is now 27 years old. She resides in the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe, Missouri, and her most recent mug shot, from 2017, shows a completely different person than the sickly girl she grew up thinking she was. Gypsy’s boyfriend (Nicholas Godejohn) was found guilty of first-degree murder and will be sentenced in February.

Experts say Gypsy Rose was the victim of Munchausen by proxy, a rare form of abuse in which a guardian exaggerates or induces illness in a child to gain attention and sympathy for his or herself.

