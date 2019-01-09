Dr. Oz Show Today: Reset And Re-balance/The Fats You Should Eat

All this week, Oz has shown us ways to boost our energy by resetting and re-balancing our bodies. Today, 1/9/2019, he shares the fats we should eat. Nutritionist JJ Smith explains our fear behind fats that resulted in unhealthy, low-fat replacements and alternatives. Dr. Oz discusses the way full-fat foods can help you eat less and how to help heal a fatty liver.

We have been taught to stay away from fat because fat makes you fat – right? While there are a lot of fatty foods out there, with saturated fats, that can make you gain weight and cause health issues, not all fats are bad. Low-calorie, fat-free foods typically contain a greater amount of sugar and carbs which can trigger fluctuations in your blood sugar and lead you to eat more. Healthy, full-fat foods help prevent blood sugar spikes and falls, causing you to eat less because your stomach is full and satisfied. Nutritionist JJ Smith has a list of healthy fats you should be eating to improve your health and lose weight. Read on to find out how to use fats to keep your cravings in check.

Tahini

Tahini is a paste derived from ground sesame seeds. Similar to peanut butter, tahini has a mild nutty flavor, creamy consistency, and savory taste. Adding 1 tablespoon of tahini to your breakfast can turn an average meal into a powerhouse meal packed with calcium, magnesium, and iron to keep your energy levels high. Try drizzling this healthy fat on your favorite fruit or as a topping for your morning toast.

When purchasing tahini make sure to look at the label. Find a brand that uses hulled sesame seeds and is pale in color to ensure a strong and smooth flavor. You should store it in the fridge after opening to get the most use out of it.

Coconut Butter

Coconut butter is made of puréed raw, dried coconut. One tablespoon of this creamy butter is jam-packed with fiber, potassium, and protein. It has almost no carbohydrates which make it perfect for those on a keto diet plan.

This tasty and filling ingredient can easily be added into your daily diet, so consider using it as a butter substitute, adding it on top of your roasted vegetables, or incorporating it into a smoothie.

Avocado

This healthy fat makes for the perfect snack and helps to curb your appetite. Plain avocados are nutrient-dense – eating just half is enough to supply your body with fiber and fats to prevent you from overeating during your next meal.

Avocados are a versatile snack that has the possibility to be savory or sweet. Consider adding avocado into your salad or even mixing it into baked goods like muffins.

Full-Fat Dairy

A large study recently showed that an intake of two or more servings of full-fat dairy daily was associated with a 22 percent lower risk of heart disease, 34 percent lower chance of stroke, and 23 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease-related death.

Ditch the low-fat and skim milk options when choosing dairy products including milk, cheeses, and yogurts. Instead, try using full-fat yogurt on top of your favorite chili recipe, as a spread on top of roasted sweet potatoes, or add it to a dressing.

Olive Oil

Packed with antioxidants, this heart-healthy fat helps to lower “bad” (LDL) cholesterol without impacting “good” (HDL) cholesterol in the body.

Olive oil is an easy ingredient to add into your daily diet, but it is high in calories so you should be mindful of the portions you eat. Use 2 tablespoons of olive oil to sauté meat, roast vegetables, and create homemade dressings.

FAT FIGHTING FOODS

Almonds Flax seeds Pumpkin seeds Salmon Turmeric Garlic Spinach Lemons and limes Green Tea Grapefruit Beets, Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Arugula, Cauliflower

Final thought: Oz says to avoid sugar and the wrong fatty foods to fight a fatty liver. Also, incorporate Milk Thistle into your everyday supplements.

