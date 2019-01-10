Dr. Oz Today: True Crime/Road Rage

Today, 1/10/2019, Dr. Oz discusses a growing and dangerous problem on the highways in this stressed-out society where tempers flare to the point of handguns. There is nothing more stressful than backed-up traffic, a person driving slowly in the fast lane, or someone talking on their phone. This drives us all nuts; especially, when we are already late for an appointment. The danger is when this stress turns into rage. This is happening more and more on the roads. Today, Oz tells you what to do to protect yourself from becoming enraged or in danger.

Investigative reporter Mara Schiavocampo explains how the rise in privately-owned guns has affected road rage encounters. She says there are enough firearms in this country for every adult and child. She says in 2016, and Arkansas man fired into an elderly woman’s car and killed her grandchild. When one woman tried to change lanes, she was shot and killed. We hear of this incidences happening way too often.

What is Intermittent Explosive Disorder? Oz describes this as a disorder that involves repeated, sudden episodes of impulsive, aggressive, violent behavior or angry verbal outbursts in which you react grossly out of proportion to the situation. Road rage, domestic abuse, throwing or breaking objects, or other temper tantrums may be signs of intermittent explosive disorder. These intermittent, explosive outbursts cause you significant distress, negatively impact your relationships, work, and school, and they can have legal and financial consequences.

Self-defense expert Steve Kardian shares what to do if you find yourself in the middle of a road rage situation. He explains why your initial response to the situation is the most important.

Tips to prevent road rage from escalating

Slow the car down and do not get out. Drive to a safe place that has cameras like a shopping center. Go where people are. The way you respond to the initial act will determine the outcome. Do not respond in the same manner to the person with rage. Take a deep breath. Ask, is this worth ruining my day or placing me in danger? Let it go.

“With road rage, you’re basically driving under the influence of impaired emotions,” says Leon James, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at University of Hawaii and co-author of Road Rage and Aggressive Driving.

Photo courtesy of Bing via wyrz.com