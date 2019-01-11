Romeo Finds His Juliet: Tim Tebow is Engaged!

Well, there goes the most popular bachelor in the U.S. He’s a is a former professional American football quarterback and current professional baseball outfielder in the New York Mets organization. Tebow is known to have the highest morals, is a multi-millionaire, a pro-life proponent, gorgeous, and a virgin? She’s a former (2017) Miss Universe, brilliant, and beyond beautiful. Tim Tebow is engaged to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

After a whirlwind romance, the 31-year-old former Broncos quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner got down on one knee and proposed to Nel-Peters on Wednesday outside his family’s farm in Jacksonville, Fla., according to a report from People Magazine. She, of course, accepted, and obligatory Instagram posts were made.

Tebow quarterbacked Florida to national championships during the 2006 and 2008 seasons. He was drafted in 2010 by the Denver Broncos, where he played two seasons. He also played for the New York Jets in 2012.

Tebow currently plays professional baseball in the New York Mets organization. He is also a college football analyst for the SEC Network. Tebow is also an inspirational speaker and the author of “Shaken.”

Nel-Peters is from South Africa and won Miss Universe in 2017.

She told NBC that she was the victim of a carjacking in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2017. “I could see three guns in total between the five men,” she said. “I managed to escape from the car, pull myself back up. I punched (one) guy in the throat because I knew I had to create a window of opportunity for myself.” She now uses her platform to raise awareness of the importance of women being trained in self-defense.

She earned a degree in business management from the university, located in South Africa. She is also an advocate for equal pay for women.

“In some places, women get paid 75 percent of what men earn for doing the same job, working the same hours — and I do not believe that this is right,” she said during the Miss Universe Q&A segment. “I think we should have equal work for equal pay for women all over the world.”

Her sister is her biggest inspiration. “My half-sister was born without a cerebellum and is completely disabled,” she said, per the Miss Universe website. “She is my biggest motivator and inspiration because her situation makes me realize how special life is, and I always want to work twice as hard, enjoy life twice as much so that I can enjoy it for her as well. Therefore each experience I encounter is that much more special.”

“Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!” the South African-born beauty queen captioned a series of photos from the couple’s special moment on Instagram on Thursday.

Tebow posted, “Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Per People, Tebow, 31, secretly flew in Nel-Peters’ family and her closest pals from South Africa so they could be there for the pair’s engagement, along with the former NFL pro’s loved ones.

“I actually wasn’t really nervous,” Tebow, who got down on one knee underneath a wooden arbor flanked by flowers, admitted. “I was excited. I wanted everything to be perfect and to go smoothly. But I wasn’t nervous to actually ask her.”

Tebow, a devout Christian, has long planned to remain a virgin until marriage.

Photo courtesy of Bing via tmz.com