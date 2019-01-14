Saving Money this Year Amidst Shutdown, Layoffs, and Recession Rumors

With the recent government shutdown and talks by economists of a possible recession looming, it creates fears and thoughts in Americans’ minds of how to create a larger savings account. There are ways to achieve this without disrupting your already over-worked life and give you a larger nest to fall back on. Maybe you just want to pay cash for a much-needed vacation or go back to school. Here are some ways we compiled from sources to get you started.
Ways to save money this year
- Consolidate your debt. Look at your credit report and see what your score is. Find out how to improve your score to get a lower interest rate on one card so that you are not paying interest to so many different ones.
- Check out websites that pay you to lose weight or become a personal shopper. You will become healthier and get paid while you are doing your own shopping.
- Join an online focus group. These groups make as much as $100 a month.
- Shop online and get cash back by joining groups such as Ebates that pay you cash back.
- If you have extra bedrooms and space in your home, rent it out thru Airbnb as a host. Especially, if you live near a tourist or favorite sports area.
- Ditch all subscriptions you really don’t want and use: magazines, cable stations, etc.
- Sell everything you don’t use on local sites such as Letgo. You won’t have to pay fees and shipping.
- On your days off, drive for Uber or Lyft to make extra income.
- Take advantage of offers from banks that will pay you as much as $350 to open up a new account.
- Look for hourly gigs such as Shiftgig to supplement your income.
- If you don’t work, pet-sit. This pays very well while you are enjoying the love of furry friends.
- Sell your photography online. Many sites will pay huge amounts for photos they can use to advertise.
Cut your expenses at home
- Cut out the expensive coffees. Make your own and get a good thermal cup.
- Turn off all the lights when you are not using them and keep the heat/air on one setting.
- Make a list before you go grocery shopping. Buy the store’s products vs. name brands.
- Cook at home as much as possible.
- Avoid online shopping when it isn’t necessary.
- Wash and dry your clothing all at once. Loading an entire washer for 2 or 3 items is a waste of water and power.
- Keep a beauty regiment and avoid buying different products.
- Make gifts for friends and family.
- Combine/bundle internet services.
- Be thankful for what you have and don’t feel pressured to buy things that aren’t necessary.
