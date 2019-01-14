Saving Money this Year Amidst Shutdown, Layoffs, and Recession Rumors

With the recent government shutdown and talks by economists of a possible recession looming, it creates fears and thoughts in Americans’ minds of how to create a larger savings account. There are ways to achieve this without disrupting your already over-worked life and give you a larger nest to fall back on. Maybe you just want to pay cash for a much-needed vacation or go back to school. Here are some ways we compiled from sources to get you started.

Ways to save money this year

Consolidate your debt. Look at your credit report and see what your score is. Find out how to improve your score to get a lower interest rate on one card so that you are not paying interest to so many different ones. Check out websites that pay you to lose weight or become a personal shopper. You will become healthier and get paid while you are doing your own shopping. Join an online focus group. These groups make as much as $100 a month. Shop online and get cash back by joining groups such as Ebates that pay you cash back. If you have extra bedrooms and space in your home, rent it out thru Airbnb as a host. Especially, if you live near a tourist or favorite sports area. Ditch all subscriptions you really don’t want and use: magazines, cable stations, etc. Sell everything you don’t use on local sites such as Letgo. You won’t have to pay fees and shipping. On your days off, drive for Uber or Lyft to make extra income. Take advantage of offers from banks that will pay you as much as $350 to open up a new account. Look for hourly gigs such as Shiftgig to supplement your income. If you don’t work, pet-sit. This pays very well while you are enjoying the love of furry friends. Sell your photography online. Many sites will pay huge amounts for photos they can use to advertise.

Cut your expenses at home

Cut out the expensive coffees. Make your own and get a good thermal cup. Turn off all the lights when you are not using them and keep the heat/air on one setting. Make a list before you go grocery shopping. Buy the store’s products vs. name brands. Cook at home as much as possible. Avoid online shopping when it isn’t necessary. Wash and dry your clothing all at once. Loading an entire washer for 2 or 3 items is a waste of water and power. Keep a beauty regiment and avoid buying different products. Make gifts for friends and family. Combine/bundle internet services. Be thankful for what you have and don’t feel pressured to buy things that aren’t necessary.

Ref. thepennyhoarder.com, lifehack.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via knowthymoney.com