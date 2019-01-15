Actor Chris Pratt and Author Katherine Schwarzenegger are Engaged

Actor and Christian activist Chris Pratt took to Instagram late Sunday night to share the news that he is engaged to his girlfriend, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt, 39, captioned a photo of himself kissing Schwarzenegger’s head as she gazes lovingly at her giant new oval-cut diamond sparkler. Pratt noted the importance of their faith and religion together. From the start, faith has played a large part in their relationship. A source previously told PEOPLE that Pratt was initially attracted to Schwarzenegger’s strong spirituality.

Schwarzenegger later posted the same photo to her account, adding a message to her new fiancé: “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first spotted out together on Father’s Day when they had a picnic in the park in Santa Barbara. They were later seen on dates around Los Angeles and outings with Jack (Pratt’s 6-yr. old son) in tow.

The couple made an announcement of being an official couple when Pratt took to Instagram on Schwarzenegger’s birthday saying, “Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room,” he wrote at the time. “I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love, and care.”

Pratt, 39, is a devout Christian, The Guardians of the Galaxy star is currently in the middle of a 21-day fast that focuses on prayer, called the Daniel Fast. The Daniel Fast , as it’s called, encourages its participants to come closer to God through a special diet and through petition and prayer.

In his most recent Instagram story, Pratt said, “Hi, Chris Pratt here. Day three of the Daniel Fast, check it out. It’s 21 days of prayer and fasting.

“It’s going to coincide also, coincidentally, with the Lego Movie 2 junket. So, by the time you see me, I’ll probably be hallucinating,” he added. “Stay tuned.”

The Bible-based fast is inspired by Old Testament prophet Daniel and restricts participants to unleavened breads, fruits, and vegetables.

Schwarzenegger, 29, is the daughter of former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver. A sweet courtship was chronicled on social media and through paparazzi pics: church dates, ice cream runs, and meet-the-fam dinners. She authored the children’s book “Maverick and Me” in 2017 and the positive self-image book “Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back” in 2010.

Christopher Michael Pratt is an American actor. He rose to prominence for his television roles, particularly as Andy Dwyer in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, for which he received critical acclaim and was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2013. He also starred earlier in his career as Bright Abbott in The WB drama series Everwood and has notable roles in Wanted, Jennifer’s Body, Moneyball, The Five-Year Engagement, Zero Dark Thirty, Delivery Man, and Her.

Pratt and his ex Anna Faris separated in August 2017 and finalized their divorce in October 2018.

Ref. etonline, MSN/entertainment, wikipedia, washingtonpost, people.com, socialitelife.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via bossip.com