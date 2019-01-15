Dr. Oz Show: Singer Debbie Gibson/Her Healthy Lifestyle

Dr. Oz sits down with a famous singer to discuss why despite all of our best efforts, maintaining a healthy lifestyle can often become tricky. Everyday life gets filled with appointments, commitments, and distractions, which can make it difficult to keep our diet and fitness goals in check. However, there are a few easy ways to avoid falling into unhealthy traps. American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress, Debbie Gibson, shares her top tips for living a healthy and happy life. Read on to learn about her approach to the everyday hustle and bustle and prepare to be inspired.

Eat a Nutritious Diet

Nutrition is one of the key aspects of living a healthy life. Eating well is not only great for your body as a whole but will improve the way you feel as well. When buying foods, purchase clean, lean, and known ingredients. Try buying foods from your local farm so that you know exactly where they came from. Every now and then, it’s okay to treat yourself. When you want a break from healthy food, make it a conscious choice. However, it is important to immediately jump back into your routine so you don’t stray too far from your wellness path.

Don’t Over-Exercise

Many people over exercise without realizing it. When exercising, you want your workouts to be enjoyable and sustainable. If they are not, it can backfire on your health. Over a period of time, over-exercising can strain your adrenal glands and use up reserves that are meant to alleviate life’s stressors. Walking, swimming, yoga, and playing with your dogs are all great activities that can help you get a workout in without burdening your body.

Avoid Chemicals and Toxins

Phones, televisions, and routers all produce an electromagnetic field (EMF). Over time, overexposure to EMFs can be detrimental towards your health. When sleeping, keep these devices as far away as possible. Additionally, any scented object — such as dryer sheets — is usually filled with toxins. Try to avoid using scented materials. If you find yourself wanting something that has a lovely smell, make sure it is organic and natural.

Lastly, Debbie Gibson reminds us to stay away from toxic people. She says, “Know that you are worth it and that you are worth having amazing energy in your life, amazing food, and amazing friends.”

Photo courtesy of Bing via people.com