Ten-Minute Daily Rituals: Lengthen Your Life and Avoid Sickness

Reader’s Digest released an article on how we can extend our own life, based on medical research. Sometimes, simple things are the best way to help with knowing you will be there for your grand-kids and to achieve your dreams and goals. According to modern science, there are things you can do every day for under ten minutes to lengthen your life.

Daily Rituals for a Longer Life

Drink a cup of coffee. One study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that consuming coffee daily can extend life. ‘Caffeine consumption is also associated with a reduced risk of diabetes,’ adds Tik Pau, MD, Gwinnett Medical Center-affiliated physician, primary care provider with GMG’s Bostock Family Medicine. Drink a cup of tea. Tea is full of antioxidants. Eat spicy foods. One study published in BMJ that looked at 485,000 people, indicates that eating spicy foods can reduce the risk of premature death. Drink a glass of water. H2O can improve muscle performance and aid in muscle recovery. ‘Increased hydration improves blood circulation, thereby promoting the flow of nutrients and removal of waste products,’ explains Dr. Cavallo. ‘This allows the heart, liver, and kidneys to function with less stress.’ Get your heart rate up. Just 10 minutes of exercise is better than none at all. ‘Getting your heart pumping, blood flowing, and muscles firing for even short periods of exercise is better than no exercise at all,’ says Daniel Cavallo, DO, emergency and sports medicine physician and medical director at CityMD. Weight training. Older adults who strength-trained at least twice a week lowered their mortality risk due to any cause by a whopping 46 percent,’ says Josh Axe, DNM, CNS, DC, founder of Ancient Nutrition and DrAxe.com. Meditate. Take five to 10 minutes of your day to meditate. ‘Meditation is important for relieving stress and is known to increase the length of telomeres, cell markers for longevity,’ explains Kien Vuu, MD, Los Angeles-based interventional oncologist radiologist. ‘Meditation is also known to activate genes to lower inflammation and increase immunity.’ Get outside more. ‘Studies have shown that moderate outdoor activity can improve blood pressure, boost mental health, improve memory, increase vitamin D absorption and bone strength, and decrease cancer risk,’ says Dr. Pau. You need sunlight every day if possible. Wash your hands. ‘Washing your hands with soap can reduce the risk of diarrheal diseases by up to 47 percent; interventions to promote hand washing might save a million lives,’ says Dr. Pau. Eat smart and healthy. Eat healthy and ‘smart’ foods at regular intervals. Have sex. ‘Sex releases endorphins and other hormones in the body, increases feelings of intimacy and bonding and combats feelings of loneliness and depression,’ says Dr. Vuu. ‘Staying sexually active also has physical, stress relieving, social, and mental benefits and it’s been shown to increase immunity, decrease risks of prostate cancer and heart attacks in men, and reduce stress and blood pressure—adding to longevity.’ Learning. ‘Not only is learning great for the brain, but it turns out it may help you live longer,’ says Dr. Axe. ‘A study published in the journal Social Science & Medicine found that reading books regularly may increase longevity. Stay in touch with family and friends. Don’t allow yourself to become lonely. Having a healthy social life has been linked to increased longevity. Eat more fiber foods. Fiber keeps colon cancer risk at bay and also helps our bodies naturally lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Floss your teeth to avoid gum disease.

Ref. MSN/lifestyle, Reader’s Digest

Photo courtesy of Bing via doctormurray.com