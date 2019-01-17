The Mindset of Happy People

Life is full of happy times and also stressful hurdles to overcome. Many seem to have reasons to smile more than others because they are always in a good mood, positive, and uplifting. We wonder, is it fair that we have different groups in life of those that are downtrodden, those that are always ecstatic, and then those who don’t even know what color the grass is? We all have to live thru times of trials and adversity but is it really our life’s challenges and blessings that can manipulate our mood or is it a mindset that no matter what happens, you have peace?

Forbes says it is having a certain mindset to experience inner joy, no matter what comes your way. Below is a list of the traits of those that seem to exhibit a ray of sunshine simply by their presence.

Ten Habits Of Incredibly Happy People

1. They slow down to appreciate life’s little pleasures.

2. They exercise.

3. They spend money on other people.

4. They surround themselves with the right people.

5. They stay positive.

6. They get enough sleep.

7. They have deep conversations.

8. They help others.

9. They make an effort to be happy.

10. They have a growth mindset.

11. They don’t hold grudges.

12. They don’t sweat the small stuff.

13. They celebrate other’s successes.

14. They treat everyone with respect.

15. They spend time in nature.

16. They see problems as challenges.

17. They don’t blame others for their failures and problems.

18. They spend money on experiences and not material things.

19. They don’t spend time just partying. They engage in meaningful conversations.

20. They know and use their character strengths.

If you want to be happier — and honestly, who doesn’t? — start by mirroring the habits listed above. To make this an enjoyable experience, start by mastering one habit at a time, then quickly move on to the next. You’ll be surprised at how amazing you’ll feel!

Science has proven that being productive and fulfilling goals is the biggest way to stay happy. Focus on the positive and not the negative and watch your mindset change!

“If you want to be happy, set a goal that commands your thoughts, liberates your energy, and inspires your hopes.” Andrew Carnegie

Ref. forbes.com, entrepreneur.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via excelle.monster.com