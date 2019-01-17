Dr. Oz: The 5-Minute Meditation Plan

Dr. Oz tells us that meditation should be part of all of our daily rituals. Studies have shown that practicing just five minutes of quiet time a day gives way to mindfulness, peace and a significant decrease in stress. Stress occurs when perceived demands are greater than the actual demands. Increase the peace in your life and learn how to be more present in each moment by incorporating this practice into your day.

Meditation has been garnering attention in the public for decades for good reason. Studies have shown meditation to positively influence our body in many ways, from increasing concentration to lowering blood pressure. The science behind it has slowly begun accumulating, with studies identifying effects on the brain even with just a few minutes of meditation. Whether you’re looking to get a better night’s sleep, improve your attention, or work on your willpower, try putting aside a few minutes a day to meditate!

Alter how you handle stress in a meaningful way by adding this plan by Cory Muscara into your daily life.

Step 1: Sit Upright Not Uptight

Sit in whatever position makes you feel most comfortable, it doesn’t have to be cross-legged. Once you are situated, make sure you are open and relaxed.

Step 2: Care to Be Aware

Close your eyes and try not to visualize anything. Pay attention to the present situations around you.

Step 3: Breathe Mindfully

Use your breath as an anchor. Feel your in-breath and feel your out-breath. Repeat.

Whether you’re looking for ways to de-stress and find balance in your life or simply searching for clarity and direction, meditation, or the act of focusing and training the mind, can help you achieve your goals. Meditation can be done individually or practiced with a group and can refer to various practices, including guided (visual) meditation, fire meditation, mantra meditation, and yoga, making its benefits wide-ranging.

How a 5-min. meditation can improve your health.

When you concentrate on your breath (mindfulness) you reduce stress and anxiety. Lowers pain. Lowers blood pressure.

Oz reminds us: Meditation does not require you to be involved in a religion. It is simply using a technique that has been used for centuries to be mindful of your own body and to heal.

Daily meditations can help you connect with the miraculous relationships in your life, discover a passion for living and the abundance of your destiny.

Photo courtesy of Bing via thegreentribe.com