Do You Have These Valuable Things in Your Attic?

Most people have things in storage from their childhood, their children’s early years, or a family heirloom that is just taking up space and costing money when in reality, they could be making you money. Many aren’t even aware that these things are very valuable to the “right” collector. If you look at the list below and find you have some of these things, go on websites such as Ebay and see what they are bringing and list them. Who knows, you may have the answer to that financial need just by unpacking a box. Let’s look at what the latest “hot buys” are on the market that have increased in value because of the demand.

Valuable things in your attic:

Old Beanie Babies. Ex: Twenty years after Princess Diana’s death, for example, a royal purple 1st Charity Edition Princess Diana Beanie Baby with a TY tag is on sale for $92,500 on eBay. Vintage Coins. Ex: There was an error in the 2004 Wisconsin quarter featuring a cow, cheese wheel and ear of corn — some coins have a line resembling an extra leaf. That error raised the value of the 25 cent coin to $300. Steel (not copper) 1943 rare coins are worth between 45 cents to $10. Soon after, the US Mint printed half-dollar coins featuring Benjamin Franklin’s profile. Years later, after John F. Kennedy’s assassination, the coins were redesigned to feature the late president. The original Franklin coins are valued between $12 to $125, according to CoinTrackers. Old Cell Phones. Ex: A Motorola Razr V3 can be worth up to $50 on eBay. In addition, some retailers like Costco and Best Buy will buy old phones for cash, according to Business Insider. Classic Video Games. Ex: Old school game consoles like Gameboy, Nintendo, and even Wii devices are worth a lot of money on the resale market today. In 2014, a Nintendo World Championship cartridge for the Nintendo Entertainment System sold for $100,000 on eBay. Old Apple Products. Ex: A first generation iPhone which originally sold for $599, is worth more than $4,000 on eBay. An unopened fourth-generation version with 40GB of space is priced at $9,000. An original Micky’s Mac Club Pin featuring the iconic mouse ears in Apple’s early color scheme, rainbow, it can be worth $5,000 on eBay. Typewriters. Ex. 1829 models are used as high-end decorator pieces and can be sold for $1,000 on Ebay. Comic Books. Ex. An original copy of Action Comics #1 sold for $3.2 million on Ebay and was the most expensive comic to ever sell, according to New York Post — the original cost in 1938 was just 10 cents. A #252 copy is worth $28,800 on mycomicshop.com.



Other valuables you may find and want to list are war memorabilia, religious artifacts, ephemera, musical instruments, baseball cards, period jewelry, old cookbooks, old Halloween costumes, furniture, and old glassware.

Ref. bankrate.com, MSN/money, all-timelists.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via realtor.com