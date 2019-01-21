Nationalism is Rising in the US and Abroad

Nationalism is the ideological basis for the development of the modern nation-state. According to Leon Baradat, nationalism “calls on people to identify with the interests of their national group and to support the creation of a state – a nation-state – to support those interests.” It was an important factor in the development of Europe. There’s an interesting effect going on in Europe. There is a rise of nationalism in the oldest generation. Brexit was a vote by the older generation in the UK while the youth voted to stay in the EU.

While Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU, England voted for independence. These people, with their unique history, language, and culture, want to write their own laws and rule themselves.

The English wish to remain who they are, and they do not want their country to become, in Theodore Roosevelt’s phrase, “a polyglot boarding house” for the world.

The United States is in a very politically divided climate right now. While people on both sides of the aisle become more polarized in their beliefs, something more is happening in the background. Nationalism is on the rise in the United States and growing in many countries across the world. Let’s explore the top seven reasons why nationalism is a growing trend in the U.S.

There is an evolutionary tendency to protect your own group while being more fearful and hostile towards others. This is because people used to have to compete for resources and food, so people outside your own group could pose a threat to your well being.

If you believe that immigrants make up a large part of the country's population, then that could create a fierce sense of nationalism to protect your country from change.

If the president of the U.S. is a nationalist and encourages others to be nationalist as well, it makes sense that nationalism is on the rise.

It's part of a larger nationalist wave across the world. Countries like the United Kingdom have become increasingly nationalist which is evidenced by their recent Brexit vote to leave the European Union (EU). They voted to leave because they believed they needed to focus on their individual country and do what's best for them rather than what's best for the countries in the EU. Other European countries are increasingly nationalist and anti-immigrant. Some countries have even considered paying Turkey to take back their refugees.

People become more nationalist in their beliefs because they want to maintain the national identity of the United States and protect them from immigrant influence.

America has an issue with income inequality right now with the top 1% makings 26.3 times as much as the bottom 99% of Americans.

The news rarely reports on all of the wonderful things happening in the country and instead report on violent crime because it gets better ratings. This can lead people to believe we live in a very dangerous country, even though crime just gets a disproportionate amount of representation in the media. If people believe they're in danger, they're more likely to take nationalist stances and elect nationalist leaders.

Global economic weakness and a rise in inequality appear to be causing a disturbing growth in ethnic nationalism. In the United States, despite his attempts to woo minority voters, Donald J. Trump appears to derive support from such sentiment. In Moscow, Vladimir V. Putin has used Russian nationalist sentiment to inspire many of his countrymen. And we see growing ethnic political parties inspired by national identity in other countries.

The recent Austrian presidential election is a telling example. Norbert Hofer of the Freedom Party of Austria may have lost the election by a small differential (which is still being challenged and there are claims of voter fraud), but his message was similar to that of Donald Trump. Norbet’s message is in effect “Make Austria Great Again.” He calls for closed borders in particular to Muslims, complains of the trade deals made with the EU just as Trump complains of the trade deals America has made and wants to stop all Muslims from entering the US for an undefined time. Throughout Europe, such factors as the plight of the refugees seeking shelter from war and the lack of economic opportunities are giving rise to right-wing parties that are in effect a new form of authoritarian nationalism. Trump wants to build a wall to stop Mexicans from emigrating.

An anti-establishment, nationalist, populist wave is surging across Europe and the USA. If you thought the negative media was destroying those that believe in protecting your country’s foundations, you are wrong. If anything, there has been an adverse effect. It has fed into the right-wing’s stance and made the party even larger and stronger.

It is an anti-insider, anti-Clinton wave, and Trump could ride it to victory.

