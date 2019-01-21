Dr. Oz Show: 12 Rules for Life/An Antidote to Chaos

Today, 1/21/2019, we share with you the wisdom of Jordan B. Peterson on living your best life. In a time of unprecedented change, when family structures are collapsing, education is degenerating into indoctrination, and political society is dangerously polarizing, Dr. Jordan B. Peterson’s multi-million copy bestseller 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos offers the truth: some very ancient truth, applied to life’s very modern problems. Join those who have already found inspiration and direction in Dr. Peterson’s teaching.

Discover in this book of exceptional power 12 simple yet profound rules for sorting yourself out, setting your house in order, and improving the world by first improving yourself.

Peterson’s 12 rules

Rule 1 Stand up straight with your shoulders back.

Rule 2 Treat yourself like you would someone you are responsible for helping.

Rule 3 Make friends with people who want the best for you.

Rule 4 Compare yourself with who you were yesterday, not with who someone else is today.

Rule 5 Do not let your children do anything that makes you dislike them.

Rule 6 Set your house in perfect order before you criticize the world.

Rule 7 Pursue what is meaningful (not what is expedient).

Rule 8 Tell the truth – or, at least, don’t lie.

Rule 9 Assume that the person you are listening to might know something you don’t.

Rule 10 Be precise in your speech.

Rule 11 Do not bother children when they are skate-boarding.

Rule 12 Pet a cat when you encounter one on the street.

The founding idea is that “suffering is built into the structure of being,” but although it can be unbearable, people have a choice either to withdraw, which is a “suicidal gesture”, or to face and transcend it.

Peterson noted that “it’s all very well to think the meaning of life is happiness, but what happens when you’re unhappy? Happiness is a great side effect. When it comes, accept it gratefully. But it’s fleeting and unpredictable. It’s not something to aim at – because it’s not an aim. And if happiness is the purpose of life, what happens when you’re unhappy?

The book topped bestseller lists in Canada, the U.S., and the UK, and sold over two million copies. Peterson went on a world tour to promote the book, with a Channel 4 News interview receiving much attention. Critics praised the book’s advice for men and atypical style. Peterson’s perspective on God received mixed reception and his writing style was criticized by some reviewers.

