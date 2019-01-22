Sex and Aging: How boomers are changing the conversation

On the Today show this morning, correspondent Maria Shriver reported that baby boomers have taken the lead of all age groups that have the most and best sex. Yes, and this includes young couples. Most people think that the older you get, the less sexual you become. Well, this isn’t necessarily true, according to recent studies and peer groups who say their sex life is the best it’s ever been and they are over 50!

There are nearly 80 million Americans who came of age in the revolutionary free-love ’60s and ’70s when rebelling against your parents’ conservative views of adolescence, premarital sex, and drugs was just something you did. About a third of these erstwhile crazy kids are now single — divorced, widowed, or never married in the first place — and while the drugs and rock ’n’ roll of their past may have stayed there, to hear this group tell it, sex and desire certainly did not. Match.com reports that 50-plus is the site’s fastest-growing demographic. And according to a survey on its sister site for older daters, OurTime.com, 87 percent of 50- to 70-year-old single users say that physical attraction is a “must have” for a potential partner. AARP reports most boomers (71 percent) say sex is still important to their lives.

Why Sex is Better after 50

It is no longer a lust moment, but an emotional time of intimacy. Older adults understand their own bodies and needs. The need for closeness overrides the need to just have sex. The heart is more involved than the actual act. A man finally has learned how to connect his heart with his manhood, because sex isn’t something an emotionally and physically healthy man will ever lose interest in. A woman at this age doesn’t have young children around to take away her time and energy. Older couples have meaningful and open conversations. They know the value of simply kissing and have learned how to do it well. Snuggling is more important than actually making love. They are real with each other in every way.

But if sexual intimacy is, in the end, about showing one’s true self, then we are having the most realistic sex of our lives. Not the wildest, or the most frequent or athletic. We are two battle-scarred soldiers, home from the front. I appreciate every small good thing — the way, seeing a drop of pesto on my arm, Jim leans across the table and licks it off my skin; the way, when he plays his bass guitar, I catch a glimpse of the young man he must have been 40 years ago. Often, when we get into bed, what we want most is sleep. But even then, if I have put on my pajamas (old habit), he tugs at them gently. “What’s this?” he says. (And in truth, I was hoping he’d say that.) Then I pull them off, and we are naked together. (Author Joyce Maynard via AARP)

Final thoughts: It seems older folks have learned that their sex life can become more of a “slow waltz of life.” Intimacy involves closeness, laughter, and knowing that you can still be yourself with all your aging flaws. The beauty of still meeting emotional needs (while having your own met) can be what makes sex at an older age more fulfilling.

Ref. TODAY/NBC, bostonglobe.com, AARP

Photo courtesy of Bing via express.co.uk