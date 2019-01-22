Dr. Oz Show Today: True Crime/The Unsolved Mystery of 100 Drowned College Students

Today, 1/22/2019, on Dr. Oz he talks about the college men that have all been found floating in a body of water. Guest Pamela James opens up about the death of her 23-year-old son, Dakota James, who she believes was murdered by the “Smiley Face Killers.” She reveals what law enforcement told her when she wanted to report her son as missing. Their deaths were all ruled undetermined or accidental but how did over 100 young men drown in the dead of winter? THC was found in all their systems.

The Smiley Face killers theory is a decade-old theory pushed by a group of retired law enforcement officers and a Minnesota college professor who argue that the deaths of young men who were found deceased in rivers and lakes throughout the United States may really be the work of a gang of serial killers.

For years, the investigative team – led by retired New York Police Detective Kevin Gannon – has argued that some of the dozens of deaths of young men – from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania – may not be accidents. To be sure, the theory has its detractors. The team has met with push-back from authorities in jurisdictions throughout the country, where local officials have mostly ruled the deaths accidental or undetermined drownings due to heavy alcohol use. The FBI once studied the deaths and did not find validity to the theory. Other researchers have tried to debunk the theory. That hasn’t stopped Gannon and the other investigators, however, from arguing that some of the deaths were the result of foul play. Some family members also believe their loved ones died from homicide.

The deaths, which have occurred since at least 1997, share a lot in common; namely, the victims have similar profiles. They are young, athletic, handsome men, typically in their 20s and typically Caucasian, who vanish after nights out in bars with friends, only to turn up deceased in rivers or lakes, in some cases under more suspicious circumstances than in others. The investigators claim the killers left scrawled smiley faces at some of the scenes. However, other researchers and authorities in various jurisdictions say another killer is to blame: Alcohol. They also say smiley faces are very common graffiti art symbols.

Although he hasn’t named names, Gannon says the investigators know a lot about the alleged group. “To me, this is one of the most dangerous domestic terrorist groups in the United States and somebody needs to pay attention to them,” Gannon said to the Daily Beast. “The level of sophistication of the group is a lot greater than we’d imagined. Now we know they communicate with each other on the dark web. We know there are surveillance and counter-surveillance.”

Ref. heavy.com, MSN

Photo courtesy of Bing via jsonline.com