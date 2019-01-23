Dr. Oz Show Today: What’s in your flavored sodas?

Today, 1/23/2019, on the Dr. Oz show, he looks at what’s in your favorite sodas that are flavored such as grape and orange. Are you addicted to fruity sodas? You may have left colas behind for fruit-flavored sodas, but do you really know what the sweeteners and coloring in these drinks are doing to your body? When examining the calories, carbs, sugar, ingredients, chemicals and additives…. fruity sodas ranked the lowest in nutritional value.

Fanta Grape Soda: 12 oz, 180 calories, 48 g carbs, 48 g sugar. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Natural Flavors, Tartaric Acid, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate (to Protect Taste), Citric Acid, Red 40, Blue 1.

Mountain Dew: 12 fl oz, 170 calories, 46 g carbs, 46 g sugar. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Sodium Benzoate (Preserves Freshness), Caffeine, Sodium Citrate, Erythorbic Acid (Preserves Freshness), Gum Arabic, Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Flavor), Brominated Vegetable Oil, Yellow 5. There’s flame retardant in your Mountain Dew. That soda with the lime-green hue (and other citrus-flavored bubbly pops) won’t keep your insides fireproof, but it does contain brominated vegetable oil, a patented flame retardant for plastics that has been banned in foods throughout Europe and in Japan.

Sunkist: 12 fl oz, 162 calories, 44.4 g carbs, 43.2 g sugar. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate (preservative), Modified Corn Starch, Natural Flavors, Caffeine, Ester Gum, Yellow 6, Red 40. It gets its alluring orange color from Yellow 5 and Red 40. A Journal of Pediatrics study linked Yellow 5 to hyperactivity in children and Canadian researchers found Red 40 to be contaminated with known carcinogens.

From childhood favorites to a now-trendy alternative to cola, fruit sodas are not exactly the healthy option many people think they are. Dr. Oz had reporter Tia Brown and former soda addict Dr. Mike Roizen investigate why. They found that fruit soda drinks are high in sugar and very addictive. Luckily, the two have come up with a plan to help you cut flavored soda out of your life. But first, in order to start to kick the habit, we need to understand what makes them so addictive.

They hydrate – Often when we get cravings, we are actually just thirsty. Because they contain carbonated water, these fruit flavored sodas satisfy that thirst.

They make us feel good – Flavored sodas are packed with sugar, which produces dopamine and other chemicals in our brains that makes us feel good.

They have caffeine – Caffeine can be an addictive substance. Allowing your body to become dependent on the caffeine found in these beverages can make it a difficult habit to quit.

However, Roizen and Brown have come up with the three-step plan to help you cut flavored soda out of your life.

Step 1: Write Down Triggers

Brown recommends that you track every soda you have for an entire week and then look at the patterns that occur when you have those sodas. Those patterns are your triggers, and once you realize those, you can find healthy alternatives. For example, if you notice that you drink a soda for an afternoon jolt, try a high protein snack instead.

Step 2: Cut Back

Dr. Roizen says you have two options to cut back your soda consumption. One option is to dilute your soda with a half soda, half sparkling water mixture. The other is to cut down by only drinking half the soda.

Step 3: Start a Healthy Movement Habit

By kicking the flavored soda habit, you are grieving the loss of something in your life. Picking up a new habit will help distract yourself from that. Brown suggests picking up a healthy habit like going for walks, runs, or trying a new exercise class to give you something to be excited about. Exercise is also a great alternative way to produce that feel-good dopamine you may have experienced from drinking a soda.

Ref. eatthis.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via cntraveler.com