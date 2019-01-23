Is Your Lingering Cold Contagious?

Have you had a cold for weeks that just won’t go away and you are struggling to function? Has the cold, unknowingly, caused you to spread germs while going to work and taking care of the family? If so, how long is it contagious?

“The ‘common cold’ is caused by a variety of respiratory viruses, the most common of which is the rhinovirus,” John E. Anderson, DO, an internal medicine physician at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, told POPSUGAR. Adults average at least two colds each year because germs are coughed or sneezed into the air, eventually making their way into our systems. “The best way to avoid catching a cold is to avoid aerosol exposure,” Dr. Anderson said. “Wash your hands and keep them away from mucous membranes such as your eyes, nose, and mouth.”

Well over 200 virus strains are implicated in causing the common cold, with rhinoviruses being the most common. They spread through the air during close contact with infected people or indirectly through contact with objects in the environment, followed by transfer to the mouth or nose. Risk factors include going to child care facilities, not sleeping well, and psychological stress. The symptoms are mostly due to the body’s immune response to the infection rather than to tissue destruction by the viruses themselves. In contrast, those affected by influenza can show similar symptoms as people with a cold, but symptoms are usually more severe. Additionally, influenza is less likely to result in a runny nose.

The common cold is the most frequent infectious disease in humans.

“Incubation of the virus ranges from one to five days, meaning you can be infected for several days before the symptoms occur,” Dr. Anderson said. And you may be contagious longer than you thought. “We can shed the virus for up to three weeks, meaning we can infect others,” he added.

Unfortunately, because colds are caused by viruses and not bacteria, there’s no prescription treatment – you have to simply let the cold run its course, though other remedies may help ease the symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control recommends that you stay home for 24 hours after you’ve had a fever, but even once you’ve returned to business as usual, you should cover your cough and sneeze and disinfect any surfaces you touch.

Treatment involves managing signs and symptoms.

Medication : Relieves symptoms.

Acetaminophen AnalgesicsRelieves symptoms.

: Reduces allergic reactions.

Brompheniramine · Cetirizine AntihistaminesReduces allergic reactions. Self-care Use decongestant nasal sprays and cough syrups.

Drink plenty of fluids

Eat chicken soup

Rest well

Gargle with salt water to soothe a sore throat

Use nasal saline drops to relieve nasal congestion

Take menthol or throat lozenges to soothe sore throats

Ref. MSN/lifestyle, popsugar.com, cdc.com, wikipedia

Photo courtesy of Bing via webmd.com