Dr. Oz Show Today: True Crime/Triplets Separated at Birth for Science?

Today, 1/24/2019, Dr. Oz tells us the most bizarre story that even he has ever heard in science. The subject of an acclaimed documentary: three identical brothers separated as infants for the purpose of a secret experiment. It makes one wonder if what we know disturbs us, what do we not know that happens? Brothers Bobby Shafran and David Kellman open up about finding out they were triplets. They discuss the first time they and their other brother, Edward Galland, met each other — the instant connection they felt and the similarities they noticed.

In 1980, 19-year-old Bobby hopped into his burgundy Volvo, lovingly dubbed “the Old Bitch,” and drove to his first day as a student at Sullivan County Community College in the Catskills. When he arrived on campus, students were absurdly friendly. Seemingly everyone waved an enthusiastic “hello.” Some raved about how glad they were that he was back, which was strange because he had never been on that campus before. Girls even kissed him on the lips, they were so happy. Finally, someone started calling him Eddy. “Eddy’s back! Everyone thought he wasn’t going to come back!” Then someone started to put things together. “Are you adopted?” a student asked Bobby. He was. “Is your birthday July 12, 1961?” It was. Bobby, it seems you have a long-lost twin named Eddy. Eddy Galland, like Bobby Shafran, was adopted from the Louise Wise Adoption Agency in New York City. When they finally meet, 19 years after their birth and without ever knowing the other existed, the physical similarities are uncanny: broad builds, megawatt smiles, a mop of Cabbage Patch curls, and distinctive baseball mitts for hands.

When David, who was also adopted from the Louise Wise agency and born on that July day, discovered the saga and called Eddy’s mother suggesting that he might actually be a third long-lost brother, she reportedly joked, “Oh my god, they’re coming out of the woodwork!”

Despite not having grown up together, they shared the same exact mannerisms, even sitting the same way. They were all wrestlers, liked the same colors, had the same taste in older women, and even bought the same brand of cigarettes. Each also had an adopted sister, and all three sisters were the same age.

In 1961, Manhattan’s Child Development Center (which later merged into the Jewish Board) began a controversial experiment, which involved separating adopted twins and triplets into families of differing financial means and studying how their personalities were shaped by their environments. Researchers would come to the children’s homes annually and run tests with them, claiming it was standard procedure.

They made it a condition of the adoption, like, this boy is already signed up to be a part of this normal childhood development study. We would really like it to continue. They didn’t say you have to do it, but it was implied that if you don’t, you won’t get the kid.

It’s estimated that anywhere from five to 21 sets of twins and triplets participated in the study without their knowledge, although exact details about its findings are scant: Before lead psychiatrist Peter Neubauer’s death in 2008, he had the records sealed in archives at Yale University, unavailable to the public until 2065. (“The Twinning Reaction,” a documentary about other siblings involved in the experiment, premiered last year.)

Although roughly 10,000 pages of the study have been released since the events of the film, they’re so heavily redacted that it’s hard to work out what’s true and what isn’t. There’s so much mystery that still exists.

Through interviews with the brothers and their families, “Strangers” explores their wildly different lives and the ultimately tragic toll the discovery took on them. It also raises questions about the importance of nature versus nurture in a child’s development.

Ref. USA Today, thedailybeast.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via news.com.au