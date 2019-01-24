What Married Women/Moms Really Want For Valentine’s Day

OK guys, listen up! I have the answers for you after researching blogs and responses from married women (who are moms) on what they really want for Valentine’s Day. It’s not a dozen long-stemmed red roses and a pricey box of chocolates that women get all misty-eyed over when mid-February rolls around each year.

Usually, expensive means very little. “In fact, depending on where a couple is in their relationship, extravagant gifts like expensive lingerie or fancy chocolates can seem overwhelming,” says author and etiquette and gift-giving expert Leah Ingram. “If you’ve just started dating, a big gift can imply more depth to the relationship than is really there. It can also be awkward if the guy splurges on a big Valentine’s gift, but the woman doesn’t do the same.”

It really is the thought that counts — not that you thought to get something, but that you put some thought into what you got. You’ll make your sweetheart feel special by picking gifts that connect with her personal passions rather than falling back on the same old same old, which, in effect, is telling her you didn’t care enough to put any thought into it.

Married Women Want These Things

1. I want sleep.

I really, really want sleep—good, uninterrupted, kid-free, glorious sleep. I want you to get up with the kids. I want you to make breakfast. I want you to entertain them. I guarantee I won’t be able to sleep in late, but I want the opportunity to do it anyway. Don’t turn on the lights. Don’t make a noise. Wake up, get out and let me sleep. Oh, and when you or the munchkins do wake me, it’d be real swell if you could have a Starbucks in your hand.

2. I want you to call the babysitter.

I love date nights, but just this once I’d love to go on a date night that I didn’t plan. Not a single minute of it. I want you to call the babysitter, make the dinner reservation, buy the movie tickets and light the candles. And, if I’m shooting for the moon here, I want as much time to get ready as I could possibly need. I want to simply look pretty and show up.

3. I want you to clean my car.

My car is a rolling trash can. I want to drive a clean car, but cleaning it is lower on the priority list than cutting my toenails and organizing my junk drawer—I just can’t waste my precious time on it. So, I want you to find all the milk-filled sippy cups and stale french fries and melted crayons and papers and toys. A clean car even for one day would make me so happy. Please, please clean my car.

4. Give me a tech-free evening.

I want you to put your phone down. I don’t want you to look at your phone for any reason. Don’t read the news. Don’t scroll through Facebook. Don’t check sports scores. Don’t text GIFs to your friends. Don’t. Just put the phone away.

5. Shoes/Gift Card

Don’t buy me flowers. Buy me shoes. Shoes are the way to my heart, and they always fit.

6. “Woo her with a single rose, with a note attached that says, ‘You’re my one and only.’

Or on Valentine’s morning, cut self-stick notes into heart shapes, write something sweet, and leave them in key places: her bathroom mirror, the refrigerator or her car door.

“More than expensive gifts, women want their men to show them that they truly cherish them. By doing a little homework and paying attention to the things their loved one really cares about, men can make women feel adored,” Spizman says. “It’s not about cost.”

The way to a woman’s heart is to show her that you are thinking of her and her needs, not you and your needs. Relationships that keep the focus on the other person’s needs when trying to “gift” them generally end up being the most romantic relationships. And sometimes, the most sexual relationships.

No matter what you do, pick up her favorite flower and give her a little something sweet. Stay away from cheap drugstore chocolates. We are romantics at heart and want to know we are the only one true love. Do not show up with lingerie or take her to your favorite place to visit or to eat. It’s about her and showing her she means the world to you.

And for single women: Do not ever go out and buy him an expensive gift for Valentine’s Day or show up at the door in lingerie. This is the day when HE courts YOU! You will be making a statement to him that he has already won you and as far as the gift, you may be greatly disappointed if you expect the same in return. Let him do the work.

Ref. simplemost.com, giftsandetiquette.com, bankrate.com, USA Today

Photo courtesy of Bing via webdesignhot.com