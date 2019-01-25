Dr. Oz Show Today: Is there a healthier version of the chicken wing?

Today, 1/25/2019, Dr. Oz discusses the one party food that we just can’t live without. Oz investigates the hidden calories you may not be aware of when enjoying these. Is there such a thing as a healthier wing? Dr. Oz shows you how to have this fan-favorite appetizer without the guilt. Instagram star Josh Ostrovsky, aka ‘The Fat Jewish’, shares his love for chicken wings and agrees to help Dr. Oz look for a healthier option. Find out if there’s really a difference between boneless chicken wings and chicken nuggets.

According to the American National Chicken Council, more than 1.25 billion (100 million pounds) servings of chicken wings are eaten during the Super Bowl Weekend alone. Outside the Super Bowl Weekend, more than 3 billion pounds are consumed in a year.

When you opt to order the boneless wings, thinking they are less fat, you are ordering frozen chicken nuggets. Most of these are nothing short of processed pieces of chicken that have been formed and shaped by the manufacturer.

In case you are fond of eating the full chicken wing, complete with the skin, you could be eating far more calories than eating a skinless, boneless wing. The same happens when you eat deep fried chicken wings as opposed to grilled or roasted wings. In addition, chicken wings contain a lot more than calories. Each small wing can provide you with protein, fat, iron, sodium and cholesterol.

How many calories in a chicken wing depends on the method of preparation and cooking. A small, raw chicken wing contains 43 calories. When fried, the same chicken wing contains 89 calories; 55 calories when barbecued, and 26 calories when grilled.

When covered in batter, a deep-fried chicken wing with bones and skin contains 159 calories. This calorie is 6 percent of recommended daily allowance (RDA) of calorie intake for an adult male. Deep fried chicken wings with bones and skin pack in 81 calories.

However, broiled, roasted or baked chicken wing contains fewer calories. With skin on but bone removed, one small chicken wing contains 52 calories and 5.79 grams of fat. One little chicken wing provides 20 percent RDA of protein and 8 percent RDA of fat for an adult male.

Frying the chicken wings adds excess fat which leads to increased body fat and obesity. Adding batter when frying chicken wings adds more calories. It also adds as much as 10 grams of fat that you eat in one wing. If you are looking for chicken wings that are healthier and contain fewer calories and less fat, choose broiled, roasted or baked.

