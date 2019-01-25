Warning Signs Your Liver is Unhealthy

Liver disease is a general term that can explain numerous conditions or diseases that influence the liver’s functions. The liver is among the most vital organs in your body. It filters your blood, makes bile, which helps with fat food digestion and absorption, procedures and disperses fats to the rest of your tissues that they can be used for energy, and makes lots of crucial proteins. In addition, your liver helps metabolize and process important vitamins such as iron, vitamin D and vitamin A. The liver notifies the body when it becomes damaged and will trigger the signs and symptoms listed below.

20 warning signs to watch out for:

Very Itchy Skin. This is an indicator of cirrhosis of the liver. Yellowing of the skin or eyes. Jaundice, it’s due to a high level of bilirubin in the body, which is a yellowish pigment that’s secreted by the liver. You suddenly gain a lot of weight. A sign you have liver cirrhosis, a disease that develops slowly and replaces healthy liver tissue with scar tissue, blocking blood flow through the liver and inhibiting the organ from working properly. You have a sudden weight loss. This is a red flag of hepatitis C, a viral infection that leads to the inflammation of the liver. Red palms. Sign of fatty liver disease which is a condition that involves too much fat being stored in liver cells that affects people who barely drink or totally avoid alcohol. Sleep schedule is all over the place. Liver cirrhosis, which can make it especially hard to get a good night’s rest Memory has gotten worse. With liver failure, your organ can’t properly remove toxins from the blood, and that can result in them building up in the brain — hepatic encephalopathy. You are always tired. A common symptom of liver disease is chronic fatigue, which according to a 2006 study published in the Canadian Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, could occur due to changes in neurotransmission within the brain. Sudden loss of appetite. A man may have an enlargement in his breast tissue. Liver disease can cause an imbalance of the hormones estrogen and testosterone. Change in personality. Hepatic encephalopathy can cause memory loss, all those toxins building up in your brain can also decrease mental function You are starting to bruise easily. Swollen legs and ankles. You feel confused way too often. You are having weird body pains. Primary biliary cholangitis, which aside from causing itchy skin can also lead to bone, muscle, or joint pain. You are bloated or feel bloated. Ascites causes a buildup of fluid in the body. Dark urine. Bilirubin can change the color or your pee due to being excreted through the kidneys. You can’t concentrate to get anything done. You are noticing you have chills all the time. This occurs when the organ’s flow of bile is reduced or has stopped completely.

Foods to Avoid with Liver Disease

Limit Fluid and Sodium. Foods that are high in sodium or salt include canned soups and veggies; processed meats, such as bacon, sausages, and salami; cheeses; condiments; and the majority of junk food.

Control Protein Intake. You should not eat more than 1 g of protein per 1 kg of your weight per day. Foods that are high in protein include meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, vegetables, nuts and seeds, and some cereals.

Avoid Saturated Fats. Examples of foods with saturated fats include butter, whole milk, and all animal products. Examples of foods with healthy fats include olive oil, canola oil, and avocados.

Ref. MSN/lifestyle, bestlife.com,

Photo courtesy of Bing via twilightinsight.wordpress.com, myclevelandclinic.org, mayoclinic.org, hopkinsmedicine.org, iytmed.com