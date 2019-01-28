Being Selective Of Your Friends On Social Media

Remember when you joined Facebook or Instagram and were thrilled when you reached that 500 friends mark? Did it make you feel popular and loved? What about the first time they posted something that allowed you to see the true person they really are? Did your blood pressure rise or did it make you want to respond?

How many times have you thought, “I really need to delete that person but I need to not let politics or religion divide a friendship?” Are you finding every post makes you feel bad or want to argue? You have to ask yourself why you are using the outlet. What originally made you want to join?

Here’s why you should be very selective in who you correspond with on all social media outlets.

Being selective about the people you surround yourself with is important for your health and self-care, and that extends far beyond who is in your friend group. Begin your mission to rid your social media platforms of people who don’t make you happy. The world will not end! Fill your feed with the people and things that made you the happiest and don’t send your mood into a tailspin. Surround yourself with people who inspire you to learn and be a better person. Make sure they make you happy on most of their posts. Don’t accept a friend request from a stranger or someone you never liked. This will cause you to become an internet spy and cause anxiety. If you never liked that person, chances are they will only upset you again. Eliminate eye rolls every day when you should be having fun. Make sure all your friends motivate you. Sometimes when you see how much better a person looks from working out, it will inspire you. Using social media to find old friends from high school or college is a great way to reconnect. If you find you don’t have anything in common and don’t agree on their lifestyles or topics, delete them. Friendship is important and friends become a significant part of our lives. They make our lives interesting and wonderful. Beyond a doubt, one of the major benefits of having friends is that they improve our lives. Ask yourself, “Is this person a role model?” Can you get new ideas and learn from them? Ask yourself, “Can I use this person as a sounding board?” If so, keep them. If not, delete them. There is an old saying, ‘Don’t walk in front of me, I may not follow. Don’t walk behind me, I may not lead. Just walk beside me and be my friend.” Keep the ones who walk beside you in all aspects of support.

With a true friend the walls come down and you can be who you are without . A good friend knows you well—sometimes better than you do yourself—and is not afraid to tell you things you don’t want to tell yourself.

Final thoughts: Keep the friends that have told you that you inspire them to be a better person. Delete and do not friend those who just want to argue or question your beliefs, morals, and goals. In other words, “Be a pelican in a world of pigeons.”

