America Has Named A New Favorite Grocery Store

Step aside Costco, America named the latest favorite store to purchase groceries and even though the chain doesn’t accept coupons, you still get great deals on quality foods. America says Trader Joes’ is their go-to and most often visited place to shop now.

In the past, Costco seemed to take top place because of the availability of so many different services; eye care, gym memberships, and even vacations. After being surveyed, Trader Joes’s beat out Costco because of the nutritious and different kinds of ready-to-eat healthy options.

Dunnhumby surveyed 7,000 U.S. households to determine which of the top 56 largest grocery stores both perform well financially and have a strong emotional connection with customers. The ranking specifically evaluates retailer performance on seven pillars: price, quality, digital, operations, convenience, discounts or rewards, and speed. The research shows that stores focusing mainly and equally on price and quality fare better with customers, making Trader Joe’s a logical contender for the top spot. What other grocery store lets employees set aside popular products for customers?

Here are 11 other things Trader Joe’s employees want you to know.

Employees taste test all their products. You can also taste test many of their products. You can return everything. They private label their items. The bells at the register are for signaling more cashiers, assistance is needed by the cashier, and a supervisor is needed. They celebrate local flavors. They are very involved in their local communities and even donate to causes. They treat their employees well and pay more than most food retailers. They set-aside favorite products for customers. You may find a hidden treasure in every store. They do honor coupons such as (Applegate Farms and Larabars) on some items but not on their own products. They donate food to charitable causes.

Trader Joe’s has held the top spot in this survey for two years in a row. Their lack of digital shopping, cult-favorite private brand foods, and small format minimizes costs keeping prices low for customers and the business. Plus, the store reinvests some of this money into their customer-service and in-store experience, the report says.

These are the 7 other reasons why Trader Joe’s is so cheap.

They don’t run ads. They don’t have name brands. 80% of their products are their own name brands. They don’t charge suppliers. They keep their operational charge as low as possible. They only stock the best items. They only have small stores. They don’t print coupons.

People aren’t fazed by the lack of coupons. They already know they’re getting a good deal on their groceries. The Trader Joe’s everything bagel seasoning, Mandarin orange chicken, cauliflower rice, and two buck chuck are just a few reasons keep people coming back for more.

