Dr. Oz Show Today: The 8 Healthy Facts About the Keto Diet

Today, 1/29/2019, we share with you information Dr. Oz gives the viewers on the reasons the Keto diet works and the 8 healthy facts about the diet. The high-fat, low-carb keto diet is gaining popularity faster than a trendsetting dress worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. That’s because people are eating high-fat foods they once shunned and losing weight quickly. When you’re experiencing fast weight loss results, everyone wants to know what you’re doing. Here, we’ll share keto practices to help ensure you’re following it correctly and eating more balanced meals.

Track Your Carbs

It’s important to write down or use an app to track how many carbs you’re consuming daily so you can keep it to within five percent of your daily caloric input. For many people, that’s about 20 to 40 grams of net carbs daily. You could easily go over that number with a slice of bread and a piece of fruit. Use a health app to track your macronutrients. You might want to try some keto meal delivery services for recipe ideas while you’re getting started.

Eat Healthy Fats

On keto, you’ll be adding more fat to every meal and snack. That should be done in the form of better-for-you fats, like grass-fed butter, ghee, avocados, coconut oil, and fatty fish like salmon. If you choose to eat nut butter, look for low or no-sugar and natural versions. Avoid highly processed vegetable and seed oils.

Reduce Your Processed Food Intake

If you’re just starting out on keto, keep it simple and avoid processed, packaged foods in the beginning while you’re getting into ketosis. This is a good rule of thumb for any diet and can result in health benefits like improving heart health, reducing risks of some cancers and diabetes, as well having more energy and healthier skin.

Add More Produce

Some people think that keto is all about eating bacon, eggs, meats, and full-fat cheese throughout the day. While you can enjoy those foods as part of your keto meal plan, you should be adding non-starchy vegetables and low-carb fruits to meals and snacks. Pile on leafy greens, tomatoes, and avocados. Have broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, asparagus and spinach as side dishes. You can have avocados, berries, olives, lemons, and coconuts as low-carb fruit options but keep an eye on the portion sizes when you’re trying to get into ketosis.

Avoid Fried Foods

You probably adhered to this diet rule on other weight loss plans but the reason you’ll avoid these on keto is because of the carbs from the breading. Have your animal and vegetarian proteins sautéed in high-quality oil, baked or grilled. And no, fried chicken isn’t keto!

Stop the Deprivation Mindset

Sure, there are a lot of foods you have to give up while following the keto diet. But some of the positives of this diet are that you can eat larger portions of fattier foods than you may have eliminated while on other diets. You can order the rib eye at a restaurant. You can add butter or oil to your vegetables. You can enjoy full-fat cheese, whole eggs and bacon for breakfast. Focus on eating balanced meals and stopping when you feel full, but enjoy some of the pleasures of those foods. You’ll probably find that you’re satisfied longer than you were when eating lower-fat or non-fat meals.

Get Enough Fiber

When you cut out whole grains, you’ll be missing a lot of natural fiber from your diet. That’s one of the reasons why it’s so important to add a lot of fiber-rich vegetables to your diet to keep things moving and regular. Keep cruciferous, high-fiber vegetables in your diet, like broccoli and cauliflower, as well as fruits like avocados, which have five grams of fiber per ½ cup. Drink a lot of water to help keep your digestion moving as it processes all of that fat.

Take Your Vitamins

Mom’s been telling you this for years but taking a daily multivitamin and adding other supplements to your regimen can help ensure you’re getting important nutrients you need. Some supplements that contain potassium and magnesium can help you make it through ketosis side effects, like fatigue, headaches and flu-like symptoms.

Photo courtesy of Bing via antranik.org