Rachel Brosnahan on celebrating Kate Spade’s legacy with new line

This morning, 1/30/2019, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star — alongside Spade’s longtime best friend, Elyce Arons — stopped by Today and revealed that the 28-year-old actress is the new face of her late aunt’s company, Frances Valentine, which Spade co-created with Arons. The new line, called “Love, Katy,” is a tribute to her aunt’s memory, style and creative vision.

Rachel Brosnahan, actress and niece of late fashion designer Kate Spade, and Elyce Arons, Spade’s longtime best friend, sat down with Hoda Kopi to talk about a new collection that honors Spade’s special creative vision. Renown fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City, leaving behind her family—and her latest fashion venture, shoe, and handbag collection, Frances Valentine named after her little girl.

Kate Spade became a household name when her handbags were iconic among young women across the country.

The brand was a massive success, and Kate Spade and her partners sold a large stake of the business to Neiman Marcus for $34 million in 1999 and the remaining portion to Neiman in 2006 for $59 million, according to Forbes.

Following the 2006 sale, Kate Spade stepped away from the world of fashion to raise her and Andy Spade’s only child, Frances Beatrix Spade, whom she left a letter addressed to at the time of her death.

In 2015, Kate Spade announced she was developing another shoe and handbag line, Frances Valentine, honoring her daughter and various other members of her family. “Frances is a longtime family name on my dad’s side,” Kate Spade, who started using the name Kate Valentine, said in a November 2015 WWD interview. “My grandfather, father, brother and my daughter’s name is Frances. And then Valentine was my mom’s dad’s middle name because he was born on Valentine’s Day.”

“When Elyce asked it just seemed like the most natural fit,” Brosnahan said of becoming the face of the line. “You know, I think when you lose someone you love very, very much you spend a lot of time trying to think about how to keep their spirit alive, how they can live on through you. And that’s through memories, but also, in Katy’s case, there is so much of her left behind.”

“This was an opportunity for us to celebrate her life and her legacy and how much she meant, not only to us, but to so many other people and the impact she’s had on the fashion industry,” she continued. “It was a really special experience and the collection is just beautiful.”

The line, Arons revealed, is “vintage modern” and meant to keep Spade’s “designs and creativity and spirit alive.”

“They’re really classic,” Arons said of the bags. “They’re something you could wear 10 years ago or 10 years from now and still pull that piece out of your closet and say, ‘Oh my god, I love that piece. I love it!'”

“Frances Valentine was Katy and Elyce’s latest endeavor and the bags are just stunning and colorful and have beautiful shapes,” Brosnahan added. “I know Katy always talked about being inspired by my grandmother, June, her mother, ripping things straight out of her closet and I feel like that spirit still lives on as well. So it’s really lovely to see those special pieces of our family reflected through this collection and the ones before.”

Brosnahan and Arons both remarked to Kopi that Spade was the funniest, most generous, and kindest person they had ever known. Kopi also said Kate Spade’s brother in law, comedian and actor David Spade had told her that Kate could make him laugh so hard and he still can’t believe she is gone.

Brosnahan remarked of the great loss in losing such a kind and creative person as her aunt, Kate and that if anyone suffers from depression, there is always someone there to listen and help.

On Instagram, Brosnahan remarked, “Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered. She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with,” Brosnahan captioned the sweet clip. “She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent.”

The new line “Love, Katy” is available in Kate Spade shops and online.

Ref. NBC/Today, newsweek.com, etonline.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via thenewline.com