Dr. Oz Show Today: Can you be buying meat with cancer?

Today, 1/30/2019, Dr. Oz shows the photo of the piece of meat riddled with large tumors that is going viral. Dr. Oz questions the authenticity of the viral photo, which states that butchers admitted to selling it. Then, food investigator Ali Rosen uncovers the truth behind the photo’s claims. Find out if this is real or a scam.

Oz talks with 2 ladies who say they were completely grossed out when they saw the picture. Christina says it made her wonder what she was getting at the grocery store. Liz said this made her become a vegetarian. Oz brings in Ali Rosen to get her opinion. Rosen says, “Now, we don’t know where things come from. With factory farming, we have no idea.” Rosen looked into the image and pulled it into an image search. She found this is a 16 yr. old image.

A spokesperson for the FSA told Daily Star Online that it’s actually a cyst that features in the butcher’s photo.

They said, “When tumors are encountered in fresh meat at a slaughterhouse these are removed, or if widespread, the entire offal and/or carcass are disposed of preventing those from entering the food chain.”

“When considered necessary or required by the regulations the Official Veterinarian can take samples for further testing.”

While it is unknown how harmful these cysts and tumors are, it is wise to be careful about meat consumption.

Your stomach contains juices which are highly acidic and will easily break down any cells which encounter it. In addition, your body doesn’t absorb cells from the food you eat but rather components of them, so it would have no method of getting into your body. Of course, if the tumor was from a part of the body which would normally pose health risks (ex: brain tissue), then you’d be at the same risk as you would normally. But it wouldn’t be because of the tumor.

Cancer Research UK and the International Agency for Research on Cancer classify processed meats, including bacon and sausages, as “causes of cancer”.

Scientists have found links between this food type and bowel tumors in particular.

Red meat – including pork, beef, and lamb – have been placed in the “probably causes cancer” bracket.

While the British charity advises members of the public to reduce their meat intake if it’s excessive, they are not calling for you to banish it from your diet for good.

Federal law requires that all meat processing and each meat product be inspected; USDA is responsible for administering the U.S. federal meat inspection laws. All animals are inspected before slaughter and all carcasses are inspected after slaughter. Consequently, animals cannot be slaughtered and meat cannot be processed if an inspector is not present. Any meat that was slaughtered or processed without inspection is considered adulterated and cannot be sold. As the meat product is inspected, the inspector will stamp the product to indicate that the meat was inspected and that it passed the inspection. Animals or products that do not pass inspection must be separated and disposed of outside the food system.

Bottom line is that consumers really don’t need to worry about this. It’s not unheard of, but if it does happen it will be pretty obvious and you should most definitely take steps to make sure whoever is accountable is held as such.

Ref. dailystar.co.uk, ag.ndsu.edu.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via infoshqip.com