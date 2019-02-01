97 year-old Iris Apfel Gets A Modeling Contract

She is the epitome’ of “cool.” If you haven’t watched the documentary of “Iris” on Netflix, you need to do so. This eclectic and somewhat eccentric superwoman is now going to be a supermodel at the young age of 97! Why? Because she is one of a kind, that’s why. The fashion icon and businesswoman just signed with IMG, which will represent her for modeling, appearances, and endorsements!

Apfel was born on August 29, 1921, in Astoria, New York. Apfel is the only child of Samuel Barrel, whose family owned a glass-and-mirror business, and his Russian-born wife, Sadye, who owned a fashion boutique.

As a young woman, Apfel worked for Women’s Wear Daily and for interior designer Elinor Johnson. She also was an assistant to illustrator Robert Goodman.

On Feb 22, 1948, she married Carl Apfel (born Aug 4, 1914 – died Aug 1, 2015). Two years later, they launched the textile firm Old World Weavers and ran it until they retired in 1992. From 1950 to 1992, Iris Apfel took part in several design restoration projects, including work at the White House for nine presidents: Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, and Clinton.

Through their business, the couple began traveling all over the world where she began buying pieces of non-Western, artisan clothes. She wore these clothes to clients’ high-society parties.

In 2016, she performed in a television commercial for the French car DS 3 and was the face of Australian brand Blue Illusion. In March 2016, Apfel announced a collaboration with technology startup WiseWear on an upcoming line of Smart Jewelry. On September 13, 2005, The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York premiered an exhibition about Iris Apfel’s style entitled Rara Avis (Rare Bird): The Irreverent Iris Apfel.

Iris Apfel was awarded the Women Together Special Award of the Year at the 12th Annual Women Together Gala at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, June 7, 2016.

Apfel is one of fashion’s most instantaneously recognizable taste-makers. She has been the subject of several museum exhibitions, a coffee table book and even an advertising campaign for MAC cosmetics.

Apfel has become known for her avant-garde style, which has landed her collections with HSN, collaborations with Le Bon Marché and Bergdorf Goodman and several ad campaigns with Kate Spade, MAC Cosmetics, Alexis Bittar to name a few.

“I’m very excited,” Apfel remarked of her new representation. “I never had a proper agent.”

Ref. MSN/lifestyle/people.com, wikipedia.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via findingjackie.com