Dr. Oz Show Today: The Benefits of Yoga

Improves Bone Health

One study found that doing specific yoga poses for 12 minutes daily or every other day increased bone mineral density over time.

Improves Heart Health

Practicing yoga is especially beneficial for those who are looking to prevent or decrease heart disease. According to the American Heart Association, it can help lower blood pressure, increase lung capacity, improve respiratory function and heart rate, and boost circulation and muscle tone for people looking to prevent heart disease. Yoga can help those who have heart disease manage the stress and improve overall health. Always talk to your doctor before starting a yoga program if you have heart disease, diabetes, or are obese.

Improves Sleep

Yoga has been found to help with chronic insomnia. One study found that people with the sleep condition who practiced yoga daily for eight weeks saw an improvement in their sleep efficiency, total sleep time, total wake time, sleep onset latency, wake time after sleep onset, and the number of awakenings.

Eases Lower Back Pain

One study found that adults with chronic pain conditions like lower back pain saw improvements in their back function after taking a weekly yoga class for 12 weeks.

Relieves Stress

One way to get your mind off of the stress in your life is through yoga. Research has shown that yoga brings a sense of peace that helps your body relax.

Reduces Symptoms of Fibromyalgia in Women

Women with chronic pain from fibromyalgia may find relief in yoga. A study found that women with fibromyalgia who took two 75-minute classes of Hatha yoga for eight weeks experienced a boost in their cortisone levels and, therefore, a reduction in their pain.

Relieves Migraines

If you’re looking for an alternative way to reduce pain from migraines you might want to consider yoga. One study found that people who received conventional care and supplemented it with yoga saw a decrease in the intensity and frequency of their migraine pain than people who relied on conventional care alone.

Stops You From Overeating

People who practice yoga can fight food cravings better than those who don’t, according to one study. This is due to increased body awareness that yoga helps people achieve. The study found that people who did yoga were more in tune with their bodies and more likely to know when they were full and stop eating.

Improves Incontinence

Women who experience incontinence might want to give yoga a try. One study found women with incontinence saw a 70 percent improvement in the frequency of their urine leakage after practicing yoga.

Improves Irritable Bowel Syndrome Symptoms

Studies have shown that people who have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) have seen fewer symptoms and a decrease in anxiety after practicing yoga regularly for one-to-two months. If you have IBS, it might be worth a try to see if yoga can help you find relief.

Enhances Your Fertility

Although there are no studies that show that practicing yoga can directly impact your fertility, there are many ways researchers have found it to help. One study found that women who experienced infertility and took at 45-minute Vinyasa yoga class for six weeks decreased their stress and anxiety levels by 20 percent. This is relevant because stress is known to negatively affect fertility; so, while reduced stress levels from doing yoga doesn’t mean you’ll get pregnant, it doesn’t hurt your chances, either.