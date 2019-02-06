Dr. Oz Show Today: Women Who Didn’t Know They Were Pregnant

Today, 2/6/2019, Oz brings the viewers the unbelievable real-life stories of women who had no idea they were pregnant until moments before they gave birth! There was no time for a birth-plan because there were no usual signs of pregnancy. One guest says she found out she was carrying her son when she went in to get an ultrasound for kidney stones. Another guest says she didn’t gain any weight. Yet, they all delivered a healthy child.

Believe it or not, it is sometimes possible for a woman to carry a baby all the way to term without ever realizing she is pregnant. This is called a cryptic pregnancy, and it happens more often than one might think; according to one study, one out of every 475 pregnancies is a cryptic pregnancy, unknown to the mother until after the 20th week, and one pregnant woman out of every 7,225 learns of her condition when she goes into labor!

Signs of a normal pregnancy that can be overlooked

Missed menstrual period. There are many reasons why a woman may not menstruate regularly, including some medical disorders and factors such as poor diet or stress. This can easily be misdiagnosed. Some pregnant women even spot during their pregnancies. Morning sickness. Although only 70% of pregnant women experience this symptom, it can go excused as eating the wrong foods or a virus. Weight gain. Weight gain is easily explained: for example, as a result of comfort eating in times of stress. Fetal movement. Early movements are often described as flutter, and in the early weeks are easily confused with abdominal gas. For those pregnant women who have had strong kicks from their belly by the baby, later on, it is difficult to understand how this can be mistaken, but cases of cryptic pregnancy in which women have reported feeling no fetal movements indicate the contrary. If the placenta is positioned at the front of the uterus (this is called an anterior placenta), the baby’s movements may not be felt as plainly. False read on a pregnancy test. Pregnancy tests sometimes produce false negative results if they are taken too soon after conception, or if the woman taking the test fails to follow the instructions properly. Pregnancy tests are designed to detect the hCG hormone, which does not appear in the body at detectable levels until a few weeks after conception has occurred. Also, sometimes they are negative for a few minutes after the test, but 15 minutes later (by which time they are usually in the trash) they finally turn positive.

One woman, a 31-year-old mother of three, delivered a surprise baby at home with only the help of her 10-year-old son. One woman was rushed to the ER in labor pains but with no signs of pregnancy under an ultrasound.

If you are experiencing some pregnancy symptoms but not others, or even if you just “don’t feel right,” you should make an appointment to see your doctor as soon as possible. A woman who is pregnant needs to take care of herself in specific ways; she needs to eat right and abstain from smoking, narcotics, and especially alcohol while she is pregnant.

A woman who drinks every day during pregnancy risks giving birth to a baby with fetal alcohol syndrome.

