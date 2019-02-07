Dr. Oz Show Today: Are you bloated or gaining weight?

Today, 2/7/2019, Dr. Oz investigates reasons why we can’t button our jeans on certain days without effort, or if we are gaining inches from extra pounds.

Unintentional weight gain is the number one complaint most women have. This is the weight gain that is a product of holidays, birthdays, vacations, or other special events. In fact, sometimes this type of weight gain can mask itself as bloat. These signs will tell you if you are gaining weight or it is some belly fat trouble, so you should be able to find a fix for it. Men and women, find out if your larger stomach and tighter pants are due to bloating or weight gain with this quiz created by nutritionist Maya Feller.

Has your lifestyle taken a major change? Are you sitting for longer hours? If you think that your eating patterns are disturbed, if you are not getting the right amount of sleep, you may suffer bloating. Is it that time of the month? Hormonal changes take place like estrogen and progesterone, resulting in water retention. Now, many women take it as weight gain while actually it’s just bloating and can get back to normal with yoga, exercise and even very light workouts after periods. Are you bloated after meals? While this is common for most people, it might be the right time to hit the gym. Is your urine dark? If so, this is a major sign of dehydration. You may need more water to ward off constipation which is a culprit of bloating. Have you really gained weight? The difference in bloating and weight gain is that you are only swollen in the belly area. When you gain weight, you are larger in every area of your body.

Foods that can cause bloating

Onions and garlic. These are the first go-to in many recipes so avoid eating these in the evening. Give your body time to process these foods before retiring. Remember to use spices instead and raw onions are worse that cooked for bloating. Carbonated drinks. Sugary foods. Starchy foods. Fatty foods. Processed foods. Foods with high-fructose content. Beans and lentils.

Ways to fight bloating and weight-gain

Healthy fats help keep you satisfied longer and can even fight cravings. Eating monounsaturated fats (like avocados, nut butter, nuts, and olive oil) can help reduce belly fat as well, according to research. Swap out diet sodas for water, sparkling water, or unsweetened iced tea. Drink plain water and skip the sports beverages with added sugar. Stop eating potato chips which topped the list on dietary factors that were strongly associated with weight gain over a four-year period. Swap for natural potatoes filled with fiber and vitamins. Not getting enough sleep plays a role in your brain’s function—affecting the motivation and reward circuits in the brain and sparking a desire for tasty foods. Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep a night to help kickstart your weight loss. Swap all processed foods for organic meats or free-range proteins whenever possible, and consider processed foods a special exception in your diet, not the norm. When we’re stressed we’re more likely to overeat and probably high-fat, sugary comfort foods. Find healthy ways to handle your stress, like exercise, talking to a loved one, reading, listening to music, or meditation.

Photo courtesy of Bing via homeremedieslog.com