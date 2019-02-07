What Children Really Want From Their Moms

When you become a parent, every day is a new learning experience. Each child is different and has special needs. I am sure you, as a parent have wondered if you are doing enough for you children to assure them of your love. Sometimes, spending money on them is the furthest thing from what they really want. After research, it was astounding to find the top things children really want from their moms. Different cultures, demographics, and economic statuses were taken into consideration.

These were the top answers:

Come into my bedroom at night, tuck me in and sing me a song. Also tell me stories about when you were little. Give me hugs and kisses and sit and talk with me privately. Spend quality time just with me, not with my brothers and sisters around. Give me nutritious food so I can grow up healthy. At dinner talk about what we could do together on the weekend. At night talk to me about about anything; love, school, family etc. Let me play outside a lot. Cuddle under a blanket and watch our favorite TV show together. Discipline me. It makes me feel like you care. Leave special messages in my desk or lunch bag.

“Years of research in child development have identified eight essential requirements for kids to become happy, successful adults,” says Harley Rotbart, MD, a nationally-renowned parenting expert and vice chair emeritus of Pediatrics at Children’s Colorado. “And none of them involve high-tech gadgets, video games or fancy clothes.”

Security. Stability. Consistency. Emotional support. Love. Education. Structure. Role models that are positive and not confusing.

With mom’s who have to work and come home to even more responsibilities, it can be very hard to give their children quality time when they are exhausted.

Children, especially little ones, love it when parents play with them. It’s a time for them to show their skills and their excitement. For parents, let’s be honest: it’s sometimes kind of boring. On the other hand, though, parents don’t always need to be in the trenches making the “vroom vroom” noises. Playing with kids can also be just noticing what they’re doing and commenting on it — almost like a sportscaster for their lives.

No matter what their home environment is like, children need play. Lots and lots of play. And not just any sort of play, but quality, liberated, stimulating, healthy play. Time outside to explore and wander. Manipulatives for experimenting and observing. Physical movement.

To go to bed knowing you are loved, and to wake up secure in your environment — is there much else sweeter in life? Children must be aware of their love and their value in order to thrive. We’ve all heard those statistics of how babies in overcrowded orphanages are physically smaller, not because they’re not fed, but because there aren’t enough available hands to hold them. Love is the impetus for hope and security, and these are the catalysts for thriving.

Ref. lifehack.com, naturalchild.org, childrenscolorado.org, theartofsimple.net

Photo courtesy of Bing via kirbyandersen.com