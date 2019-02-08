Dr. Oz Today: Boost Your Mood With These Foods

Today, 2/8/2019, Dr. Oz says you can actually boost your mood by eating certain foods. Feeling lethargic and cranky lately? Your diet may be to blame. What you consume can impact how you feel in a number of different ways. Let’s explore which foods to eat and which to avoid to bring on the joy and banish the blues.

Natural Foods for the Blues:

Chocolate

This may not come as a shock to you, but chocolate really can improve your mood. The key is choosing the right kind and keeping moderation in mind. Experts recommend eating 1.4 ounces of dark chocolate daily to help reduce stress and improve your mood. While it’s not exactly clear why this food tends to help, many believe antioxidants are to thank for the extra pep in your step.

Swiss Chard

Leafy greens are already nutritional all-stars, but now it turns out that Swiss chard takes the cake. This vegetable is full of magnesium, which may lower stress, stabilize your mood, boost brainpower and increase your energy.

Tomatoes

Full of the antioxidant lycopene, tomatoes are linked to lowered rates of depression and help fight the illness by preventing inflammatory compounds from building up inside your body. The folate and magnesium in tomatoes also encourage the production of mood-stabilizing neurotransmitters in your brain.

Citrus

Whether you’re feeling drowsy, depressed, or convinced that a cold is coming on, citrus is your new best friend. Sniffing oranges, lemons, grapefruit, etc, is a proven pick-me-up and eating these delicious fruits can help reduce stress and increase your happiness. Since we tend to associate citrus with clean and fresh smells, surrounding yourself with these fruits can have a cleansing and purifying effect on your mind.

Fish

Fish, glorious fish… this is one food category where eating the oily, fatty items can actually benefit you. Look for seafood like mussels, sardines, salmon, and tuna, which are full of omega-3s – a nutrient that alters brain chemicals like dopamine and serotonin to improve your mood. Not only is fish an excellent source of healthy fats and protein, now you can enjoy it knowing it may help stave off depression as well.

Avoid these to improve your mood:

Fried Food Fried chicken, French fries, burgers, and chips are extremely popular and addictive. The problem with this type of junk food is that the high levels of MSG, sodium, and unhealthy fat can lead to consuming way more than you intended to and then feeling horrible when the short-lived high runs out. Binging on these types of snacks can lead to water retention, bloat, heart problems, dangerously high levels of fat around the mid-section, and a general feeling of sluggishness and malaise. Sugar When you consume refined sugar, whether it’s in the form of simple carbohydrates such as cookies or in soda and candy, it can lead to weight gain, mood swings, skin issues, and a general dip in your mental health and stability. Sugar can cause insulin resistance and inflammation in your body, which can leave your immune system vulnerable and lead to depression. Alcohol While a glass of wine here or there can actually benefit you mentally and physically, consuming too many beverages can cause depression over time. Alcohol, which is indeed a depressant, is aptly named. In the short run, hangovers are physically, mentally, and emotionally draining, and in the long run, alcohol abuse can lead to weight gain, liver disease, heart problems, and a lot of other issues on the inside and out.

