The Brady Bunch Siblings Reunite to Renovate Original House for HGTV

On the TODAY show, 2/7/2019, Natalie Morales stopped by the original Brady Bunch house [on the iconic series that aired in the ’70s] to catch up with the original six stars. It’s hard to believe that it has been 50 years since the world first heard the story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady. The original actors from the show have reunited to renovate the Los Angeles home which served as the backdrop for the HGTV project, “A Very Brady Renovation.”

HGTV purchased the home in August and announced that they would be restoring the property ‘it to its full, ’70s grandeur’ with the help of the original cast.

Although the kids are all grown adults now, each is easily recognizable. Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) got together for the first time in over a decade to tackle the project.

The group is restoring the split-level ranch located in Studio City back to what it looked like in their iconic series.

Because only the exterior was used in the series, Mike Lookinland who played Bobby told Today that he ‘literally didn’t know where this place was until 1990.’ Mike said there was a ‘rush of nostalgia’ upon seeing the home.

The group told Natalie Morales that the renovation was trudging up many nostalgic memories.

Each Brady is responsible for at least one and maybe two rooms. The purpose of the series is to turn the interior into what it would have looked like during the time the show aired. The group has added 2000 square feet to the house without compromising its original outside appearance.

‘What’s so exciting about this project is that we are creating one of the most iconic homes from many of our viewers’ childhoods. It will be the first time in history that the house from all of our memories will be created in a real brick-and-mortar location. It is certain to be a trip down memory lane,’ said Loren Ruch, senior vice president, HGTV programming and partnerships at a kick off event.

The pop-culture favorite show also kicked off The Brady Bunch Movie in 1995, and A Very Brady Sequel in 1996. The series also starred Florence Henderson and Robert Reed as the parents, Mike and Carol Brady, with Ann B. Lewis playing the maid Alice.

HGTV remarked, “It’s the second most photographed home in all of America after the White House”.

A Very Brady Renovation is scheduled to air on HGTV in September of 2019.

Ref. NBC/TODAY, MSN/entertainment, dailymail.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via thehindupatrika.com