Menopause is Simply a Different Chapter of Your Life

Women seem to have a preconceived notion that going thru menopause is the beginning of the end of their love life, looking beautiful, feeling feminine, and being creative. It is anything but those things. Modern medicines and research show that by changing your lifestyle and staying in touch with your doctor, this time of transition can actually be enlightening. It simply put…is a new chapter in your life.

Menopause is when ovaries stop producing reproductive hormones gradually when women are in their 40’s -50’s. Average age is 51. Symptoms like mood changes, stress, fatigue, vaginal drying, and itching. It is a natural process and does not require treatment in most cases. Treatment can be offered to reduce or control symptoms which include hormone replacement therapy, oral contraceptives, and antidepressants.

7 Tips of Menopausal Women

Watch what you eat. With the changes going on in your body, your foods need to supply fuel and not calories. Practice mindfulness. With all the hormone changes happening, you may feel like you can’t think clearly. Practice being mindful every day of your life and surroundings and appreciate being alive. Doing this will help you maintain your focus. Exercise. Yoga is highly recommended for women during this time in their life. You need not to focus on pounding the pavement which may cause pain to your joints but rather concentrate on strengthening your heart and bones. Focus on your balance. Classes in tai chi and yoga will help you control your balance as you age. Remove anything from your home that could cause you to trip and fall. Make time for family members and friends. You need to assure you have help if ever needed as you realize you are aging. This will give you peace of mind and a healthier brain. Get outside and embrace nature. Nature has a way of healing, calming, and awakening your senses. Try gardening, hiking, biking, walking the dog, sitting outside with your morning coffee or enjoying a picnic lunch. To bring nature inside, try aromatherapy, potted plants, opening drapes and photos of outdoor scenes. Rest and enjoy your sleep. Try lifestyle choices, such as stress reduction, keeping a dark room, dressing in lightweight clothes, keeping the room cool, and avoiding caffeine, alcohol and large meals before bedtime.

Menopause is a time of many changes and of rapid hormone shifts. When it’s over, you still want to be healthy and cheerful as you head into the next phase of your life. Don’t ignore your symptoms if they seem to be disrupting your life. Read, do research and talk to your medical provider.

Make a plan for getting through the worst of it in ways that will preserve your health and your relationships. Keep your perspective and sense of humor as you tackle and cope with the challenges that will eventually pass.

“Women sit or move to and fro, some are old, some young. The young are beautiful – but the old are more beautiful than the young.”

Walt Whitman

Ref. verywellhealth.com, wikipedia, healthcentral.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via malouacupuncture.com