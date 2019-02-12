Dr. Oz: Your BMI/What Does It Mean?

Dr. Oz explains what BMI or body mass index means in determining how healthy you are and how at risk you may become for many health problems. While many are prompted to begin their weight-loss journey because of the number on their scale, Dr. Oz urges attention to be paid to one’s BMI as well. Learn what your BMI is, how to calculate it and why it’s an important indicator of your overall health.

Often referred to as your BMI, your body mass index is a measure of your weight relative to your height.

Here is the chart to determine your BMI range. BMI is an estimate of body fat and a good gauge of your risk for diseases that can occur with more body fat. The higher your BMI, the higher your risk for certain diseases such as: heart disease high blood pressure type 2 diabetes gallstones breathing problems certain cancers Measuring waist circumference helps screen for possible health risks that come with overweight and obesity. If most of your fat is around your waist rather than at your hips, you’re at a higher risk for heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. This risk goes up with a waist size that is greater than 35 inches for women or greater than 40 inches for men. To correctly measure your waist, stand and place a tape measure around your middle, just above your hipbones. Measure your waist just after you breathe out. Risk Factors High blood pressure (hypertension) High LDL cholesterol (“bad” cholesterol) Low HDL cholesterol (“good” cholesterol) High triglycerides High blood glucose (sugar) A family history of premature heart disease Physical inactivity Cigarette smoking

Changing the way you approach weight loss can help you be more successful at weight management. Most people who are trying to lose weight focus on just the goal of weight loss. However, setting the right goals and focusing on lifestyle changes such as following a healthy eating plan, watching portion sizes, being physically active, and reducing sedentary time is much more effective. Talk to your doctor to see whether you are at increased risk and whether you should lose weight. Your doctor will evaluate your BMI, waist measurement, and other risk factors for heart disease. The good news is even a small weight loss (between 5 and 10 percent of your current weight) will help lower your risk of developing those diseases.

