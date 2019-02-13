Habits That Are Hurting Your Skin

We all know what it takes to care for our skin. For women, it is more than an organ. Our skin is the first thing that shows our age. We are constantly looking for new ways to cleanse, tighten, and correct. One spot on our face can drive us into a tizzy. Our skin is what protects us and what gives off a healthy or non-healthy appearance.

The human skin is the outer covering of the body. In humans, it is the largest organ of the integumentary system. The skin has multiple layers of ectodermal tissue and guards the underlying muscles, bones, ligaments and internal organs. This fleshy covering does a lot more than make us look presentable. In fact, without it, we’d literally evaporate.

There are habits many of us do every day that are actually hurting our skin. Here is a list of those things and the effects.

We apply sunscreen only one time a day. It is usually in our make-up or moisturizer so we forget to reapply at other times of the day after the first layer has worn off. Every time you go outside, you are being exposed to the harmful effects of sun rays. Even in the winter, sunscreen should be applied several times a day when you are exposed. Not cleaning your brushes. When you use a make-up brush, you are picking up dead skin cells, dust, and bacteria. If you never clean your brushes, you apply these harmful and layering germs back to your face. Clean and dry your brushes at least every 2 weeks and replace them after a few months. Picking at bites, pimples, and scars. Your hands are full of germs. When you are constantly touching or picking at your skin, it opens it up to bacteria and causes large pores and scarring. Smoking makes your skin age prematurely and reduces the amount of oxygen delivered to your cells, which is needed for healthy skin. Skipping moisturizer. After every shower or bath, apply generously to your skin. The chlorine in the water dries your skin so it needs moisture replaced. Going to bed without washing your face. When you sleep in make-up or dirty skin, your pores cannot breathe and become clogged. This causes dullness and bacterial infections. Not drinking enough water. Water is the largest component of your internal body. Water is needed for a healthy appearance as well as the body functioning properly. Without water, you will always have a dried, wrinkled, appearance. Nothing can replace water. Remember: Skin is moisturized from the inside out. Not protecting your face from chemicals. Whenever you apply hairspray, setting sprays, or perfumes, cover your face with a towel. Not enough sleep. Your skin needs rest. When you stay up late, you will look tired all day because your skin never had the chance to rejuvenate. Treating skin problems at home. If you have a spot that will not go away or looks suspicious, go to a dermatologist. Most skin cancers can look normal at first. Skipping exfoliation. You need to exfoliate to remove dead skin cells that are dulling. Just like the skin on other parts of your body that sheds, so does the outer layer of your face. Exfoliate at least once a week. Using the wrong products. Always consider what type of skin you have. If you have dry skin, you need moisturizing products. If your skin is oily, look for products that contain the proper ingredients to balance your complexion.

Ref. healthcentral.com, MSN, wikipedia.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via yourcenter.uvacancercenter.com