Dr. Oz: Our Love of Chocolate

Tomorrow, 2/14/2019, is Valentine’s Day and who doesn’t love chocolate? It’s the number one go-to for many who need a pick-me-up or just for indulgence. Which chocolates do we pick when trying to be more health conscious? Oz tells us that dark chocolate can actually be good for us. He lists the reasons why and what is in dark chocolate that aids in good nutrition. Remember though, it is natural dark chocolate with no fillings and only small amounts are permitted at a time.

Mayans concocted a bitter, frothy, hot brew from roasted cocoa bean paste, chili peppers, and cornmeal. Later the Aztecs adopted the custom — but sipped what they called Chocolatl at room temperature; Montezuma is said to have downed 50 cups a day.

We’ve said for quite a while that 70 percent cacao chocolate can provide you with a lot of disease-fighting nutrients, including the antioxidants catechin and epicatechin and that one ounce a day (yes, that’s what we recommend) can help prevent stroke, protect the brain and keep blood vessels flexible. Now we know why! It’s because your good gut bacteria, bifidobacterium and several strains of lactobacilli are crazy for chocolate and when they feast on it they convert its polyphenols into smaller molecules that permeate your gut delivering all its heart-friendly, brain-loving, artery-helping goodness. In other words, they make dark chocolate’s benefits more available to your body.

So, if you want to gain all the health benefits of dark chocolate, here’s a sweet tip. Eat plenty of PREbiotics — the indigestible parts of food found in chicory, bananas, soybeans, 100 percent whole wheat, asparagus, leeks, onions and garlic that provide basic nutrition for healthy gut bacteria. Don’t forget naturally fermented foods like miso, sauerkraut or yogurt that contain the bacteria themselves. And add a PRObiotic supplement containing the bifido- and lactobacilli. Then you’re ready to do your duty and eat some extravagantly wonderful dark chocolate — all in the name of good health, of course.

But hold off on chocolate syrups and candy bars! They’re loaded with added sugar and not much chocolate goodness. We recommend you enjoy 1/2 ounce of 70 percent dark chocolate, no less than a couple times a week, and no more than once a day. One-half ounce delivers 85 calories and 6 grams of fat — 3.5 of them a saturated fat that your liver wonderfully converts to a healthy fat on its first pass thru. Our favorite ways to use that half-ounce is added to a spicy tomato sauce over grilled chicken, grated into black beans with a dash of cinnamon, or melted into a cup of coffee for an after-dinner treat.

Photo courtesy of Bing via prevention.com