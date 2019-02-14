Your Diet After Colon Cancer and Preventative Measures

“Colon cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in both men and women,” says Dr. Emmanouil P. Pappou, a colorectal surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. “We have about 145,000 cases of large intestinal cancer every year and about 50,000 people succumb to this cancer, accounting for roughly 8 percent of all cancer deaths, so it’s a significant issue,” he says.

Colon cancer, also sometimes called colorectal cancer, usually starts out as a noncancerous growth called a polyp inside the inner lining of the colon, also known as the large intestine and a major component of the digestive tract.

Signs of Colon Cancer

Fever Cramping Blood in Stools Constipation IBS symptoms Fatigue

If you are recovering from colon cancer you know how hard it is to get the nutrients your body needs due to the side-effects during recovery: diarrhea, constipation, heartburn, weight loss, weight gain.

Diet is the most important part of your recovery and of the prevention of another occurrence. It is also very vital in the prevention of getting colon cancer.

Foods to Eat for Prevention and After the Diagnosis of Colon Cancer

Eat a rainbow of colors. This is vital to getting proper nutrients and vitamins in your diet. Fresh vegetables and fruits all contain different natural healing properties. Eat lots of colors from blueberries to kale. Tree nuts. Eat at least 2 ounces a week of cashews, pecans, walnuts, almonds, and hazelnuts. Eat frequent small meals and limit sugar. Your meals should contain fewer carbs and sugars and more protein. Transform your boring meals with spices and flavors. Smoothies. Make natural drinks and pack them with fresh vegetables and fruits to get your vitamins. Eat fresh fish at least 3 times a week. Packed with Vitamin D, omega-3’s, and protein, fish is your new friend. Whole grains. Steel-cut oats, quinoa, farro, and brown rice are all compelling high-fiber options that contain vitamins and minerals such as iron, magnesium, and folate. Substitute alcohol and coffee with green or ginger tea to give you a warm feeling without the caffeine found in coffee.

Colon cancer is common, affecting about one in 20 people. In most cases, symptoms of colon cancer, such as persistent abdominal pain, rectal bleeding or blood in the stool, don’t appear until the disease is in its advanced stages.

Age is one of the most significant risk factors for colon cancer. Most cases are diagnosed in people older than 50. Therefore, screening begins at 50 for people with an average risk of developing colon cancer. Some people with an increased risk, such as those with a family history of colon cancer, may need to start screening sooner.

Excessive alcohol use, obesity, lack of exercise and smoking can raise the risk of colon cancer.

Ref. sun-sentinel.com, MSN/lifestyle, US News & World Report, healthcentral.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via health.usnews.com