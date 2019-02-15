Chivalry Is Not Dead: How 3 Young Boys Made Valentine’s Day Extra Special

On Valentine’s Day, 2/14/2019, at Summit Trails Middle School in Olathe, Kansas, every female felt very special when 3 of the students gave every one of them a flower. Tristan Valentine, Kyan Rice and Lincoln Holmes who are in eighth, seventh and sixth grade, funded the sweet gesture of changing the day with money out of their own pockets.

More than 300 hundred females [both staff and students] received carnation flowers from the boys who orchestrated everything in honor of the holiday, KMBC reported.

The trio did what they could to keep their plans private, Valentine told the outlet, adding that they “wanted every girl to feel important and special on Valentine’s Day. I only told a few friends, and the girls seemed surprised and happy.”

“Tristan and his mom got the flowers Wednesday and brought them to school today. Lincoln and I got here early, and we started handing them out,” Rice said. “We told them ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ and gave them a flower.”

The three boys pooled together their money and purchased a flower for each of the 270 girls and 70 women. The boys arrived early on Thursday and set up camp at the school entrance to pass out hundreds of carnations.

The school’s principal, Dr. Sarah Guerrero, praised the boys for their efforts, telling KMBC that watching them hand out the flowers gave her “chills.” Guerrero told the station that it was “refreshing to see three young men go out of their way to make others feel happy.”

She told KSHB that she could immediately see the positive impact and explained how one girl came up to her and explained how she “didn’t use to like to go to school on Valentine’s Day,” but “loved it today.”

Holmes said that he heard from several boys who said they wished they had thought of the idea, KMBC reported. “Summit Trail is a special school. And who knows, maybe we started a new tradition here,” the sixth-grader said.

