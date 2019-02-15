Dr. Oz Show Today: The 5 Dirtiest Things in Your Home/How to Clean Them

Today, 2/15/2019, Dr. Oz puts the dirtiest things in your home under the microscope. These things are dirtier than your toilet! There are a plethora of germs on some household items you might least suspect. Oftentimes, a simple scrub with soap and water just isn’t enough to clean away all of the bacteria. Find out which filthy household items you should make sure to clean — and the best ways to clean them.

Kitchen Sink

The thing you use every day to clean items is actually really dirty. When washing dishes in your kitchen sink, food and residue get left behind which becomes a breeding ground for bacteria. To make sure it’s sparkling clean and germ-free, sprinkle your whole sink with baking soda. This is an excellent cleaning agent that will get rid of some bacteria but won’t leave any marks or scratches on your sink. Allow it to stand for five minutes and then scrub with a soft cloth. Finish by rinsing the entire sink with a disinfecting soap to guarantee all of the germs are removed.

Coffee Pot

When water sits for too long, certain areas in your coffee pot can become moldy. Use a mixture of equal parts of vinegar and water once a month to thoroughly eradicate any bacteria. Just brew half of the mixture, wait 30 minutes, and then brew the rest. Make sure to rinse your coffee pot afterward with water to avoid any traces of vinegar in your morning coffee!

Pet Bowl

Your pet’s bowls can collect tons of germs and bacteria, like Salmonella and E. coli, when they are not cleaned well. A run through the dishwasher may not get rid of that bacteria: one study discovered that 67 percent of pet bowls still had traces of bacteria after a dish-washing cycle. Clean your pet’s bowl properly with water and a natural cleaning tablet. Just remember to rinse the bowl with water thoroughly afterward before filling it again with food or water.

Toothbrush Holder

Your toothbrush holder can have more than 10 times the amount of germs found on your toilet seat! A natural cleaning tablet will also be able to get rid of all the bacteria. Simply submerge your toothbrush holder in a bowl of water containing a natural cleaning tablet. Let it sit and then rinse with water. Look out for natural cleaning tablets that contain hydrogen peroxide and baking soda for the best cleaning results.

Sponge

Food particles and bacteria can easily get trapped in the crevasses of your sponges, and the excessive moisture is an ideal condition for bacteria and mold to grow. Microwaving your sponge isn’t an effective option to get rid of germs. Instead, soak your sponge in white vinegar for five minutes — this method is proven 99 percent effective at removing bacteria.

Photo courtesy of Bing via thisoldhouse.com